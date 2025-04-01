Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:17 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,61 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,60016:16
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 15:12 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Completes Independent Audits At 9 More Manufacturing Sites

Finanznachrichten News

Demonstrating verified compliance with RBA VAP standards

TAIPEI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) has completed independent, third-party audits of nine manufacturing campuses covering five countries, demonstrating, for a second year, a commitment to critical compliance and transparency in social and environmental responsibility by the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider.


No priority findings were assessed for the most part in the audits conducted under the Responsible Business Alliance Validated Assessment Program (RBA VAP), an industry standard that recognizes a factory's commitment to social and environmental responsibility and focuses on verified closure of issues identified in a VAP assessment.

The audits covered Foxconn manufacturing sites in China, Vietnam, Malaysia, India and Mexico, showing an overall compliance rate of 89%. The Quang Chau campus in Vietnam's Bac Giang province was recognized at a Silver level under RBA VAP, outperforming the average score in the local industry.

According to RBA, customers, investors, governments and other stakeholders consider the verified closure of audit findings critical to demonstrating compliance to their requirements. To enhance sustainability in Foxconn's operations and serve as a global best-practice model, the audits in 2024 also focused on campuses needing to strengthen third-party checks based on comprehensive assessment of their operational complexity, employee size, and past record in third-party audits. Audit areas covered labor rights, occupational health and safety, environment, ethics, supply chain management and interviews with 1,067 employees. Total scope included 210,000 employees and took the equivalent of 96 man-days.

No priority findings were assessed, with the exception of one priority non-compliance in supply chain management due to overtime hours of an outsourced service provider, which has been addressed. The compliance rates for environment and ethics each reached over 97%, while those for labor, health and safety, and supply chain management each reached over 80%. Findings indicated a need to strengthen the management of the ratio of dispatched workers, overtime hours, calculation for social insurance and on-time severance payment, as well as attention to the on-site working environment in India.

By end 2024, RBA VAP audits have been done at 58 sites with 8 recognized at Platinum level, 17 at Gold, and 20 at Silver. The first audits in 2023 covered eight sites in China and India.

About Foxconn here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613004/Foxconn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-completes-independent-audits-at-9-more-manufacturing-sites-302417037.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.