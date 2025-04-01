AAA Distributor: AllCabinets.com and Fabuwood Mark Seven-Year Partnership With Major Sales and Product Innovations

Successful Collaboration Has Driven Growth, Elevated Design and Transformed Online Cabinet Sales

AllCabinets.com, a leading online retailer of kitchen cabinetry, and Fabuwood, a top-tier American manufacturer, are celebrating seven years of partnership - an alliance that has propelled both companies to new heights in sales and product innovation.

Since joining forces in 2018, AllCabinets.com has sold over 30,000 Fabuwood kitchen cabinets, a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, made-in-the-USA cabinetry. What began as a partnership with a single Philadelphia showroom has expanded significantly. Today, Fabuwood products are available across two showrooms in two states, including through AAA Distributor's sister brands, USA Distributor and SBMTX.com.

A Flourishing Partnership With No Signs of Slowing Down

"We've built something special with Fabuwood," said Dan Strauss, Vice President of Sales at AllCabinets.com. "Hitting this milestone proves that homeowners and contractors trust our offering. Our business is thriving in the multi-million-dollar range with Fabuwood, and we're just getting started."

Fabuwood echoed the sentiment, crediting AllCabinets.com for its strategic market approach.

"AllCabinets.com has been a phenomenal partner, ensuring our products reach the right audience with the right message at the right price," said David Nicolo, Growth Leader at Fabuwood. "From the beginning, we've collaborated closely to create an online platform that streamlines the buying process and delivers an outstanding customer experience."

Innovation Driving Market Leadership

The success of this collaboration goes beyond sales. Through its cutting-edge online pricing portal, Fabuwood empowers customers and dealers with an intuitive system that allows real-time pricing visibility, easy order placement, automated production scheduling, and live shipment tracking.

This technology ensures seamless transactions, helping dealers manage inventory efficiently while offering customers a smooth, transparent buying experience.

Upgraded Cabinetry - A New Standard of Excellence

In addition to celebrating its sales milestone, Fabuwood is announcing a major product enhancement: a new drawer glide system for all base cabinets and drawers. This upgrade replaces the previous Blum standard full-extension glide with a more advanced, precision-engineered alternative - at no additional cost. Combined with Fabuwood's signature all-plywood construction and premium finishes, this enhancement further cements the brand's reputation for durability, performance, and innovation.

The Road Ahead: Expanding Market Reach and Enhancing Customer Experience

As AllCabinets.com and Fabuwood look to the future, their focus remains on expanding market share, introducing new product lines, and elevating customer service to meet evolving industry demands.

For more information, please visit https://allcabinets.com and https://www.fabuwood.com/.

About AllCabinets.com

AllCabinets.com is a premier online destination for high-quality, affordable kitchen cabinets. As a trusted distributor, the company connects homeowners, contractors, and designers with top-tier cabinetry brands, ensuring that every kitchen transformation is seamless, stylish, and built to last.

About Fabuwood

Fabuwood is a leading semi-custom cabinetry manufacturer known for its Q12 quality standards, limited lifetime warranty, and cutting-edge design innovations. The brand has earned the Kitchen & Bath Business Readers' Choice Award four times in six years and continues to set industry benchmarks. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., with a one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility and a new West Coast expansion, Fabuwood is redefining the cabinetry landscape with innovation, speed, and excellence.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

busek@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire