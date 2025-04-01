Anzeige
01.04.2025
42,48043,06016:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2025 15:22 Uhr
Vicor Corporation: Vicor to present at WCX 2025 in Detroit

Finanznachrichten News

How to rapidly implement bi-directional 800V to 48V/12V DC-DC conversion using high-density power modules

ANDOVER, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the automotive industry migrates to 800V batteries and a 48V zonal architecture, power system designers are looking for rapidly deployable solutions that also optimize performance, minimize size, weight and system cost. Converting from high voltage to 48V and 12V, presents a variety of complex power design challenges. The new Vicor automotive grade power modules are designed to help power engineers solve these high voltage power conversion problems using industry-leading power density and scalability, via parallel operation, for a wide range of power levels.

Vicor will be presenting at World Congress Experience (WCX) 2025 in Detroit, April 8-10. The presentation will highlight the newest high power density DC-DC converter power modules that are designed to solve today's toughest automotive electrification challenges.This year on April 8th at 3:30pm Patrick Kowalyk, Automotive Principal Field Application Engineer, North America will present how to "Optimize High Voltage to SELV Performance While Eliminating a 48V Battery and Super Caps." Patrick will address easy-to-implement modular solutions for converting high voltage battery voltages direct-to-load (48V and 12V). He will explain how bidirectional, high power density DC-DC converter power modules, using soft switching topology at frequencies > 1.4 MHz can downsize the power delivery network, enhance efficiency and improve overall system performance.

Vicor-BCM6135-800V-DCM3735-PRM3735Vicor will be presenting at World Congress Experience (WCX) 2025 in Detroit on April 8th at 3:30pm. Patrick Kowalyk, Automotive, Principal Field Application Engineer will explain how to optimize high voltage to point of load conversion in today's power-hungry, electrified vehicles, using new automotive grade DC-DC converter power modules(Download high res image) (https://vicorpower.box.com/s/gw17txojb29fx3az9378cckpw9ehdppv)

Visit us at WCX 2025 and learn more about the Vicor presentations (https://www.vicorpower.com/resource-library/events/wcx-2025)

About WCX
The WCX World Congress Experience is where the engineering community convenes on mobility's biggest hurdles from mass deployment of electric vehicles to developmental timelines for autonomous vehicles to understating of global supply chain constraints impacting the automotive industry. World Congress Experience is an event of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

About Vicor Corporation
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com)

Contact:Stephen Germino, Media Relations & PR, Director
Vicor Corporation
978 749.8243
sgermino@vicorpower.com (mailto:sgermino@vicorpower.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef91e8f8-0d99-4bca-8a7d-3551adc50187 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef91e8f8-0d99-4bca-8a7d-3551adc50187)


