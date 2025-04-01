LetsGetChecked, a global leader in healthcare technology solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive hereditary cancer solution. Designed to optimize patient care, this solution features in-house genetic counseling an intuitive portal that aims to enhance collaboration and streamline existing workflows, and a selection of multigene panels to choose from. This advanced offering identifies risk and disease-causing variants associated with hereditary cancer syndromes across multiple organ systems, including breast, ovarian, uterine, gastrointestinal, endocrine, renal, skin, and brain/nervous system cancers.

This launch underscores LetsGetChecked's commitment to advancing personalized healthcare and expanding its impact in the genomics space. The company recognizes the ongoing challenge of identifying disease-causing variants and diagnosing hereditary cancer syndromes due to limited healthcare resources. By improving accessibility to critical genetic insights, LetsGetChecked aims to empower individuals and providers with the information necessary to make informed healthcare decisions.

Closing the Gaps in Cancer Care and Prevention

"By delivering a purpose-built, end-to-end provider solution, LetsGetChecked is addressing critical gaps in cancer care and prevention," said Francheska Werner, Head of Provider Genomics at LetsGetChecked. "Patients nationwide remain undiagnosed due to backlogs in hereditary cancer screening. Our solution enhances existing care models both within and beyond clinical settings, ensuring more patients receive the support they need while alleviating provider workload. We want genetic experts to focus on delivering meaningful care rather than administrative burdens. This marks a transformative moment-one I have anticipated for decades."

A Holistic Approach to Healthcare

LetsGetChecked continues to redefine healthcare by integrating lab testing, genetic sequencing, health insights, virtual care, and medication delivery, making health management seamless for both clinical settings and at-home use. Since its founding in 2015, the company has improved patient outcomes globally, serving over ten million individuals and more than 6,000 corporate clients with comprehensive health testing and virtual care services.

"Innovation is more than just science and technology-it's also about execution and accessibility," said Avni Santani, Chief Genomics Officer at LetsGetChecked. "LetsGetChecked is uniquely positioned to integrate genomics into mainstream healthcare at scale. We are setting a new benchmark in clinical cancer diagnostics, ensuring providers and patients alike benefit from cutting-edge advancements. This commitment has been central to our mission from the very beginning."

Scientific Expertise and Validation

The hereditary cancer test was developed by a team of genetics experts, led by Avni Santani, PhD, FACMG, Chief Genomics Officer at LetsGetChecked. It has been rigorously validated within LetsGetChecked's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory. Additionally, LetsGetChecked accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, ensuring broad access to this essential diagnostic tool.

Learn More

For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com/hereditary-cancer-testing. Healthcare providers can open an account at www.letsgetchecked.com/provider-account-creation-genomics.

LetsGetChecked is hosting a webinar that will explore the current hereditary cancer testing landscape on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Click here to learn more and register for Hereditary Cancer Testing: Expanding Access by Enhancing Delivery Methods.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing, virtual care and medication delivery for a wide range of health conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked operates nationwide across the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. The company is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

