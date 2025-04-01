Barton has continued to aggressively pursue its ambition to produce 125-150koz gold pa at Tunkillia via open pit production, completing a 5,064m reverse circulation drilling campaign targeting block model extensions, updating JORC mineral resources to 1.6Moz gold and 3.1Moz silver and identifying material available energy savings. At Tarcoola, it has discovered the new Tolmer gold system, added further pit floor gold mineralisation at the Perseverance mine, and made a surprise high-grade silver discovery alongside Tolmer's gold - the best interval of 6m at 4,747g/t (152.6opt) Ag being exceptionally high by anyone's standards. These will all contribute to an optimised scoping study at Tunkillia in Q2 CY25 and (from Tarcoola) feedstock for 'Stage 1' operations, leveraging its fully licensed Central Gawler mill to 20-30koz pa as early as mid-CY26. Topping it off, Barton announced a A$3.1m net profit for the half year to 31 December, an unusual and impressive feat for a junior.

