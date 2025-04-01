Greene Tweed Welcomes Vickie Kozhushchenko as Chief Human Resources Officer

Greene Tweed , a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, has named Vickie Kozhushchenko as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Kozhushchenko brings extensive experience in human resources (HR) leadership, a proven ability to drive organizational success, and a passion for cultivating strong company cultures, which will allow her to advance Greene Tweed's global HR strategy.

Kozhushchenko's notable career spans progressive HR leadership roles across several industries. Most recently, as CHRO at IntegriChain, a multinational private equity-backed pharmaceutical market access company, she spearheaded global HR initiatives, including talent acquisition, organizational development, and people operations. Previously, as Vice President of HR at Clean Earth, an environmental services company, Kozhushchenko successfully led the integration of four new businesses, ensuring strong employee retention during a period of rapid acquisition-driven growth.

"We are delighted to add Vickie Kozhushchenko to the Greene Tweed team," said Magen Buterbaugh, President and CEO. "Vickie brings an impressive background in human resources and a true passion for creating a dynamic and engaged workforce. As our new Chief Human Resources Officer, she will be instrumental in shaping our organization's global future by fostering growth, empowering our teams through an innovative and inclusive culture, and strengthening the foundation of our company for the road ahead."

Kozhushchenko's career began at Bristol Hotels and Resorts, a U.S.-based mid-sized hospitality management company, where she gained foundational training in best-in-class HR principles. She subsequently spent close to 10 years at Aramark, a global leader in food services and facilities management, in progressive HR leadership roles. Additionally, she brings experiences from the healthcare, media and entertainment, and professional services sectors. These experiences have shaped her ability to align HR strategy with organizational goals, driving both employee engagement and business performance. Kozhushchenko holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Operations & HR from Cornell University and a Master's Degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

In her new role as CHRO, Kozhushchenko will lead Greene Tweed's global HR teams, championing a continued culture of agility, collaboration, and innovation. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, she will help lead the company's global strategic plan, focusing on enhancing employee experience and performance. Kozhushchenko will be based at Greene Tweed's headquarters in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521 or visit our website at www.gtweed.com.

