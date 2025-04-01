CAST Opens Nominations for 2nd Annual UDL Awards to Celebrate Inclusive Education Excellence

CAST, a global leader in Universal Design for Learning (UDL), proudly announces that nominations are now open for the 2nd Annual UDL Awards, to be presented at UDL-Con: International 2025 in Washington, DC. This year's prestigious ceremony will take place on July 22, 2025, at the historic Capital Hilton and aims to honor individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to inclusive and innovative education.

Nominations are open from March 17 to April 18, 2025, and CAST encourages educators, researchers, and changemakers around the world to submit names of those who exemplify the power and promise of Universal Design for Learning.

"These awards shine a spotlight on trailblazers who are reimagining what's possible in education," said Lindsay E. Jones, President & CEO of CAST. "Their work not only inspires us, but also drives meaningful change in classrooms, communities, and institutions around the world."

The 2025 UDL Awards will recognize excellence across three categories:

Anne Meyer UDL Design Award - Celebrating visionary achievements in inclusive design and environments that reflect UDL principles.

David Rose UDL Research Award - Honoring groundbreaking research that advances UDL theory and practice.

UDL Innovative Practice Award - Recognizing educators and practitioners who bring creativity and commitment to implementing UDL in real-world learning environments.

Last year's inaugural winners were celebrated for their remarkable leadership in inclusive education:

Anne Meyer UDL Design Award: Loui Lord Nelson, Ph.D. - "I am deeply honored to receive CAST's inaugural Anne Meyer UDL Design award. I will joyfully continue to champion the application of UDL everywhere I go."

David Rose UDL Research Award: Kavita Rao, Ph.D. - "I'm honored and grateful to be selected for this award. As UDL's relevance has been increasingly recognized worldwide, it has been a privilege to be part of this journey."

UDL Innovative Practice Award: Dara Ryder - "This award is a testament to the idea that we are better together and that UDL requires us to build community, share practice, and collaborate."

CAST invites national and international nominations that reflect the creativity and leadership at the heart of UDL.

Submit your nomination by April 18, 2025 at https://udlcon.cast.org/udl-awards .

The 2nd Annual UDL Awards will be held on July 22, 2025, during UDL-Con: International, a premier global convening of educators, researchers, and advocates passionate about inclusive learning design.

To delve deeper into CAST's mission and Universal Design for Learning (UDL), visit our website at www.cast.org . Explore how we are dedicated to creating a world where every learner can thrive, regardless of

variability.

For nomination guidelines and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kisha Barton, Senior Director of Communications, at kbarton@cast.org .

About CAST :

CAST is a nonprofit education organization that created the Universal Design for Learning framework and UDL Guidelines, now used the world over to make learning more inclusive. At the foundation of UDL is accessibility and accessible educational materials, as such, CAST runs Accessibility & Inclusive Technology and The Center on Inclusive Technology & Education Systems (CITES).

