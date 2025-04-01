With Microsoft officially sunsetting Viva Goals at the end of 2025, Quantive, a trusted Microsoft partner, is making it easy for organizations to transition without disruption.

The first and only automated migration tool from Microsoft Viva Goals.

Quantive offers a powerful, flexible strategy execution platform that not only matches Viva Goals' capabilities-but goes beyond, with enhanced features for planning, tracking, and adapting strategic initiatives in real-time.

To support a smooth transition, Quantive is providing:

Fast, easy, and the only automated migration tool to move users, teams, and goals seamlessly in just a few clicks

Deep integrations with Microsoft products, including Teams, Azure DevOps, PowerBI, Planner, Excel, and more-to keep workflows uninterrupted

A familiar yet more robust experience, including AI-powered planning tools and customizable real-time progress dashboards

Introductory pricing starting at just $6 per seat for the first year, matching with Viva Goals' lowest-tier pricing

"As a long-standing Microsoft partner, we're committed to helping Viva Goals customers continue driving strategic alignment and execution," said Radoslav Georgiev, CEO at Quantive. "We're not just offering a replacement. We're offering an upgrade that works with the tools your teams already use.

Learn more and start your migration today at: quantive.com/lp/ss/viva-goals-migration

About Quantive

Quantive is the strategy execution platform that helps organizations turn plans into results. From planning and goal setting to real-time execution and measurement, Quantive acts as the single source of truth for strategic initiatives. Trusted by companies worldwide, Quantive empowers business leaders to align teams, adapt to change, and achieve meaningful outcomes with confidence. Learn more at quantive.com.

