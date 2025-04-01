Kingsbarn Realty Capital: Kingsbarn Completes Sale of Newly Constructed TA Travel Center in Ash Fork, Arizona, for $61.7 Million

Kingsbarn Development Opportunities ("KDO" or "Company"), an affiliate of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, a Las Vegas-based developer, announced it has completed construction of a full-service TA Travel Center located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Old Highway 66 in Ash Fork, Arizona. On March 19, 2025, the Property was sold to an affiliate of LV Petroleum, a Las Vegas-based franchisee of TA TravelCenters of America ("TA").

The new travel center, which is now open to the public, is situated on approximately 54 acres. The state-of-the-art, fuel and food facility provides many amenities and services for truckers and other highway travelers. Quick-serve, national-brand restaurants include Del Taco and KFC, which have drive-thru lanes, and a Sbarro Pizza kiosk inside. Clean and luxurious restrooms, including private showers, lockers, and laundry facilities, provide professional and overnight drivers with much-needed amenities. Travelers may also enjoy the TV lounge, including massage recliners, high-speed internet, and a retail sales area offering merchandise, check cashing services, and an ATM.

"The facility was constructed for Kingsbarn's long-time operating partner LV Petroleum ("LVP"), under a build-to-suit agreement," stated Anthony Hama, managing director for Kingsbarn Development Opportunities. "LVP has been the number one franchisee for TA for the past four years running. They have been a great partner to Kingsbarn, and it has been amazing to watch the growth and expansion of their program."

The Ash Fork TA is the second ground-up travel center completed by KDO for LVP. The first center constructed by KDO is in Littlefield, Arizona, and opened early last year.

ABOUT KINGSBARN REALTY CAPITAL

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate-centric investment house that provides institutional and accredited investors access to an array of alternative investments. Kingsbarn offers investments in private equity, exchange-traded funds, traditional investment funds, private capital, managed accounts, and Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). Additionally, Kingsbarn's management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, operating, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties, as well as ground-up construction, value-added offerings, opportunity zone investments, and entitlement projects. Kingsbarn has over $2.3 billion of assets under management and has acquired over 310 properties throughout the United States. The company currently has a development pipeline of over $2 billion consisting of multifamily, student housing, medical, industrial, retail, and hospitality. For further information, visit www.KINGSBARN.com.

ABOUT LV PETROLEUM

LV Petroleum ("LVP" or the "Company") specializes in the development and operation of low-price/high-service fuel centers, convenience stores, and TA Travel Centers. LVP has acquired and rehabbed or developed and then sold over 40 stores in the last 12 years. Actively growing, the Company currently operates 23 Conoco-branded C&G assets in the Las Vegas- and Phoenix-metro areas. The Company also purchases unbranded fuel and sells it under a licensing agreement with Phillips 66, Gulf, Sunoco, 76, Exxon, and Conoco. LVP currently supplies over 18 million gallons per month to 93 locations. Additionally, the Company has a development pipeline of 12 additional sites that will open in 2025 and 2026.

