Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Recognized as One of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies

It is the seventh consecutive year the company has been named to the list, which honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

Kimberly-Clark has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has been named to this prestigious list and ten times overall. The company is one of only two honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

"This long-standing recognition by Ethisphere reflects the deep commitment of our global teams to lead with integrity and uphold our values every day," said Grant McGee, General Counsel at Kimberly-Clark. "It is an honor to receive this award, which powerfully affirms the high standards by which Kimberly-Clark fulfills our purpose of providing Better Care for a Better World."

"Kimberly-Clark's inclusion on the World's Most Ethical Companies list for seven consecutive years underscores the company's steadfast dedication to corporate compliance and ethical culture," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "The company's long-standing, deep-rooted commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity is a powerful example of leadership in business."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

