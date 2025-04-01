Serve You Rx Partners With Waltz Health to Transform Specialty Pharmacy

Flexible PBM implements an AI-powered platform to reduce specialty drug costs while improving patient care.

Serve You Rx, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced a strategic partnership with Waltz Health to integrate Waltz Connect, an AI-powered specialty platform. This enhancement allows Serve You Rx to address rapidly growing specialty medication costs, which have increased by more than 40% in just a few years to $300 billion annually.

By integrating Waltz Connect, Serve You Rx continues its tradition of unquestionable flexibility and innovation in the PBM space. This disruptive partnership allows clients to leave behind traditional specialty pharmacy constraints while delivering substantial cost savings. "Our mission at Serve You Rx has always been to deliver exceptional, tailored pharmacy benefit solutions," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "This strategic enhancement allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology to reduce specialty drug costs further while maintaining our unwavering commitment to patient care."

The Waltz Connect platform offers Serve You Rx clients and members several key advantages, including a dynamic marketplace where specialty pharmacies compete on service quality, clinical outcomes, and price. Waltz Connect leverages Waltz Health's proprietary, AI-driven Intelligent Specialty Engine to analyze various factors-including clinical requirements, pricing structures, and patient eligibility-to identify the most cost-effective and clinically appropriate pharmacy for each person. This solution removes significant barriers to access and affordability for high-dollar specialty medications. It ensures patients receive their treatments promptly from the best-suited pharmacy, enhancing cost efficiency and care quality.

"We are excited to collaborate with Serve You Rx, a PBM that shares our commitment to transforming the specialty pharmacy landscape," said Mark Thierer, Co-founder and CEO of Waltz Health. "By combining our AI-driven solutions with Serve You Rx's client-focused services, we aim to create a more competitive marketplace that benefits all stakeholders."

This new offering will be available to Serve You Rx clients beginning May 1, 2025.

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for nearly 40 years, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service. Learn more at www.ServeYouRx.com.

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health is a digital health company developing technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care. Designed for payers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, and self-insured employers, the company offers AI-driven marketplaces to lower overall drug costs, providing better pricing options and more information for consumers while also helping payers take control of their pharmacy benefits. Founded in 2021 by Mark Thierer and Jonathon Thierer, Waltz Health is headquartered in Chicago and is backed by GV, Define Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, Blue Venture Fund, Byers Capital, and Twine Ventures. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.

