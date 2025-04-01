Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 16:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conservation Allies: Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group Documents Unprecedented Ecological Recovery Following Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Finanznachrichten News

Research reveals remarkable natural regeneration in the aftermath of one of Europe's worst environmental disasters

KYIV, UA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / The Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group (UNCG) has announced remarkable findings on the ecological recovery of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, nearly two years after its destruction by Russian forces in June 2023. Researchers have documented the emergence of 40 billion trees across the drained landscape, with some already reaching five meters in height.

Flooded Port of Kherson in the Aftermath of the Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Flooded Port of Kherson in the Aftermath of the Kakhovka Dam Destruction
Aerial view of the flooded port in Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir dam in June 2023. The disaster unleashed massive flooding, submerging entire areas, displacing communities, and devastating ecosystems along t

"The attack on the Kakhovka HPP was the most devastating environmental impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It was not just an act of terrorism but also the largest case of reservoir destruction in history. After this, the term 'ecocide' ceased to be merely a rhetorical device used by environmentalists and became a widely recognized term in international negotiations," stated Olexii Vasyliuk, Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group. "It will take at least several decades to restore the biodiversity of the land that was submerged after Russian troops blew up the dam. No less time will be needed to recover the biodiversity of the Black Sea, whose coastal waters were suddenly flooded with 14 cubic kilometers of heavily polluted freshwater."

The dam's destruction triggered catastrophic flooding, sweeping away communities and habitats. In the aftermath, scientists observed rapid natural regeneration. What began as scattered seedlings has grown into southern Ukraine's largest forest-covering an area comparable to Luxembourg.

Key Research Findings:

  • Rapid Natural Regeneration: A dense young forest has established itself across the former reservoir bed in less than two years

  • Toxic Legacy: Soil samples reveal concerning levels of heavy metals including arsenic, lead, and zinc accumulated over the reservoir's 70-year existence

  • Historic Restoration: The emerging ecosystem mirrors the historic "Great Meadow" (Velykyi Luh) that existed before the reservoir's creation in 1956

  • Global Significance: This represents one of the world's largest natural rewilding events, offering unprecedented research opportunities

"This horrific catastrophe has inadvertently created a living laboratory for understanding ecological resilience and recovery," said Dr. Paul Salaman, President of Conservation Allies. "While the disaster's human and environmental toll cannot be minimized, the rapid transformation we're witnessing provides crucial insights for conservation and restoration efforts worldwide."

UNCG has published two books documenting their findings. The publications explore both the immediate environmental impact and future restoration scenarios, advocating for natural rewilding instead of reconstructing the reservoir.

UNCG continues to monitor this transformation while pushing for the area's protection, setting a global precedent for large-scale ecosystem restoration.

About Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group (UNCG)

The Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group leads biodiversity research, conservation, and restoration in Ukraine, continuing its vital work despite the ongoing war.

https://uncg.org.ua/en/

About Conservation Allies

Conservation Allies supports local conservation groups worldwide, enhancing biodiversity protection and sustainable ecosystem management, especially during crises.

https://conservationallies.org/

Images of the ecological transformation are available here: https://conservationallies.org/press-resources/

Contact Information

Soro Cyrene
Conservation Communications Officer
soro@conservationallies.org

Paul Salaman
President
paul@conservationallies.org

.

SOURCE: Conservation Allies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.