Research reveals remarkable natural regeneration in the aftermath of one of Europe's worst environmental disasters

The Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group (UNCG) has announced remarkable findings on the ecological recovery of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, nearly two years after its destruction by Russian forces in June 2023. Researchers have documented the emergence of 40 billion trees across the drained landscape, with some already reaching five meters in height.

Flooded Port of Kherson in the Aftermath of the Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Aerial view of the flooded port in Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir dam in June 2023. The disaster unleashed massive flooding, submerging entire areas, displacing communities, and devastating ecosystems along t

"The attack on the Kakhovka HPP was the most devastating environmental impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It was not just an act of terrorism but also the largest case of reservoir destruction in history. After this, the term 'ecocide' ceased to be merely a rhetorical device used by environmentalists and became a widely recognized term in international negotiations," stated Olexii Vasyliuk, Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group. "It will take at least several decades to restore the biodiversity of the land that was submerged after Russian troops blew up the dam. No less time will be needed to recover the biodiversity of the Black Sea, whose coastal waters were suddenly flooded with 14 cubic kilometers of heavily polluted freshwater."

The dam's destruction triggered catastrophic flooding, sweeping away communities and habitats. In the aftermath, scientists observed rapid natural regeneration. What began as scattered seedlings has grown into southern Ukraine's largest forest-covering an area comparable to Luxembourg.

Key Research Findings:

Rapid Natural Regeneration : A dense young forest has established itself across the former reservoir bed in less than two years

Toxic Legacy : Soil samples reveal concerning levels of heavy metals including arsenic, lead, and zinc accumulated over the reservoir's 70-year existence

Historic Restoration : The emerging ecosystem mirrors the historic "Great Meadow" (Velykyi Luh) that existed before the reservoir's creation in 1956

Global Significance: This represents one of the world's largest natural rewilding events, offering unprecedented research opportunities

"This horrific catastrophe has inadvertently created a living laboratory for understanding ecological resilience and recovery," said Dr. Paul Salaman, President of Conservation Allies. "While the disaster's human and environmental toll cannot be minimized, the rapid transformation we're witnessing provides crucial insights for conservation and restoration efforts worldwide."

UNCG has published two books documenting their findings. The publications explore both the immediate environmental impact and future restoration scenarios, advocating for natural rewilding instead of reconstructing the reservoir.

UNCG continues to monitor this transformation while pushing for the area's protection, setting a global precedent for large-scale ecosystem restoration.

