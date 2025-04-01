Flat River Group Selects John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to Power Supply Chain Transformation

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced Flat River Group, a leading end-to-end ecommerce distributor, has implemented its market-leading Atlas Planning Platform to power its digital supply chain planning transformation and support its impressive growth.

Flat River Group specializes in distributing consumer goods across multiple categories, including toys and games, pets, outdoor sporting goods, and home and garden. With major retailer partnerships, including Amazon and more than 20 other leading retailers, the company faced growing complexities in managing its supply chain. The breadth of its supply chain drove significant challenges including high SKU counts driven by frequent new product introductions (NPIs), seasonality that drives significant demand swings, and margin pressures from fluctuating freight costs and tariffs prompted Flat River Group to modernize its supply chain and seek a more advanced planning solution.

After an extensive evaluation, Flat River Group selected the Atlas Planning Platform from John Galt Solutions for several reasons including depth of ecommerce expertise, breadth of powerful supply chain planning capabilities and time to value. The company implemented Atlas across the entire organization, with a focused implementation for demand and supply planning with Amazon.

"The ability to incorporate Amazon POS data into our planning process and model Amazon as a node in our network has been a transformative step forward," said Al Ivaska, Senior Manager, Demand and Inventory Planning at Flat River Group. "With Atlas, we can better understand and anticipate demand, ensuring that we forecast more accurately based on the needs of our customers. This has led to significant improvements in our operations including inventory optimization, supply chain visibility, and advanced automation of purchase orders all within Atlas."

Since implementing Atlas, Flat River Group team is able to leverage advanced analytics and automation to enhance its demand planning strategy and better align inventory. This has resulted in greater visibility across the end-to-end supply chain. In addition, Atlas has streamlined vendor collaboration by making it easier for the company to quickly share forecast data with partners. This capability strengthens supplier relationships and reinforces Flat River Group's role in driving rapid sales growth for its vendors.

Looking ahead, Flat River Group plans to model additional distribution channels for other major retailers within Atlas, expanding its ability to optimize planning and drive efficiencies across a broader segment of its business.

Flat River Group's partnership with John Galt Solutions represents a leap forward in the company's supply chain strategy. The scalability of the Atlas Planning Platform provides a platform to enable the Flat River Group's long-term objectives to expand into new markets and further develop its distribution channels, supporting sustained business growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Flat River Group on their supply chain planning transformation," said Matt Hoffman, VP of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "The implementation of Atlas equips their team with the tools they need to navigate complexities and plan outside-in, optimize inventory amidst uncertainty, and ultimately scale their business to new heights."

About Flat River Group:

Established in 2011, Flat River Group has 12 years of experience as a leading 1st party ecommerce partner. They take their vendors' businesses to the next level by owning their inventory and accelerating rapid sales growth, all while maintaining vendors' brand integrity and elevating reputation. Flat River Group buys inventory, warehouses it, sells it to 20+ major ecommerce retailers, manages product listings and inventory, and fulfills dropship and distribution center orders. They are truly a unique partner, with 1st Party Seller (1P) status and best-in-class dropship capability. They specialize in partnering with consumer goods manufacturers including Toys & Games, Sports & Outdoors, Pet, Home and Patio, Lawn & Garden. The company is based in Belding, Michigan, US and has three other locations in Michigan, Illinois and Missouri. Flat River Group has earned the honor of being listed as one of Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in America four times, in 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022. For more information, visit www.flatrivergroup.com.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire