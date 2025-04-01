St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - After a five-year hiatus, National Car Rental is bringing back one of its most popular promotions: ONE TWO FREE.





National Car Rental's ONE TWO FREE promotion allows Emerald Club members the opportunity to earn free rental days faster.



Beginning today, Emerald Club® members in the United States and Canada who have registered for ONE TWO FREE can earn one promotional free rental day† with every two eligible midsize or larger vehicle rentals of at least two consecutive days through June 22. Members can earn promotional free rental days when renting from participating National Car Rental and Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations in the U.S. and Canada.



"Back by popular demand, ONE TWO FREE helps our loyal customers earn free rental days faster, simply by registering and renting," said Liz Ott, vice president of global brand strategy at Enterprise Mobility. "Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, we are always looking for ways to make your trip easier, more convenient and more rewarding. ONE TWO FREE helps our Emerald Club members make the most out of every trip and win at travel."

There is no limit to the number of promotional free days a member can earn, which are in addition to the standard free days or partner rewards Emerald Club members already earn through the loyalty program. Renters have until the end of this calendar year to redeem the promotional free days they earn as part of ONE TWO FREE. Promotional free rental days may be used on any vehicle rental (compact through full-size) at participating rental locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Customers can read more about Emerald Club terms and conditions at emeraldclub.com. Once enrolled, Emerald Club members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits. Membership in Emerald Club is free and open to anyone 21 years and older.

St. Louis-based Enterprise Mobility, through its independent regional subsidiaries, manages the National Car Rental brand, which consistently ranks above the industry average for customer satisfaction. National Car Rental was named the No. 1 car rental brand in the 2024 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards and, for the ninth consecutive year, No. 1 in the 2024 Business Travel News car rental travel survey.

† Free rental days covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

