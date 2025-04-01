The Chinese battery maker has launched its next-gen lithium iron phosphate cell which can be integrated with both 1,500 V and 2,000 V platforms. It plans to establish mass production by June 30 with an annual manufacturing capacity layout of more than 80 GWh. From ESS News On March 28, CORNeX, a lithium battery maker headquartered in Hubei Province, unveiled its fourth-generation - lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage cell with a capacity of 472 Ah. Measuring ?74mm×220mm×225mm, the cell builds on the architecture of its predecessor, the ?314Ah "Long p" cell, preserving its proprietary material ...

