Tracelink, Inc.: TraceLink Honored as Top Innovator in Supply Chain Orchestration by Logistics Tech Outlook

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has been named Supply Chain Orchestration Company of the Year 2025 by Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine . This award recognizes TraceLink's pioneering contributions to digital supply chain transformation, driven by its Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) and Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) for Logistics, among many other end-to-end MINT orchestrations.

As supply chains grow more complex and disruptions more frequent, companies face mounting challenges to affordably and rapidly integrate with partners in order to manage global logistics. TraceLink addresses this with its proven Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone capability, enabling seamless orchestration with a network of over 290,000 trading partners-eliminating the need for costly, point-to-point integrations. MINT, powered by OPUS, empowers manufacturers, third-party logistics (3PL) providers, and other supply chain participants to exchange real-time data, streamline operations, reduce delays, and ensure critical treatments reach patients without interruption.

"Today's supply chains are more interconnected than ever, yet many businesses still grapple with limited access to real-time supply chain data from trading partners, which is the core requirement for maximizing product availability, reducing working capital, and leveraging artificial intelligence," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "At TraceLink, we're committed to solving these complexities by empowering companies to orchestrate shared processes more effectively, reduce risk, and operate with agility in the face of change. By strengthening supply chains and minimizing the impact of disruptions, we advance our ultimate mission: ensuring that life-saving products reach those who need them."

MINT turns disconnected operations into a linked, intelligent network-helping companies overcome today's biggest logistics challenges:

Gain real-time visibility into shipments and delays to reduce missed deliveries and keep products flowing.

Collaborate more effectively with trading partners to reduce unnecessary safety stock while lowering expedited transportation fees.

Replace manual emails and spreadsheets with streamlined, structured communication for faster issue resolution while enabling personnel to proactively address challenges with real-time data.

Access cross-functional supply chain data in real time from trading partners to improve operational performance and eliminate bottlenecks.

Scale digital supply chain networks quickly, adapt to disruptions, and orchestrate logistics and transportation processes across entire global ecosystems.

"We are glad to announce TraceLink as the Supply Chain Orchestration Company of the Year for 2025," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of Logistics Tech Outlook. "By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, TraceLink reinforces its commitment to strengthening digital supply chains and meeting the evolving needs of global life sciences and healthcare companies."

TraceLink's continued innovation in supply chain orchestration is setting a new standard for the industry. As global demands increase, the company remains focused on delivering next-generation solutions that empower partners to operate with greater precision, responsiveness, and resilience-driving better business outcomes.

For more information about TraceLink, including OPUS and MINT for Logistics and other orchestrations such as Commerce, Direct Supply, External Manufacturing and, please visit tracelink.com .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About Logistics Tech Outlook

Logistics Tech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine It is the go-to resource for senior-level leaders and decision-makers in the Logistics industry to learn and share their experiences with products/services, technologies, and Logistics Technology trends and learn from each other along with short but in-depth articles about top providers in the Logistics sector.

