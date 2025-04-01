Inc. Names BCM One to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it is No. 151 on the fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy.

"We're proud to honor our Northeast roots with a spot on this list as we continue to drive company growth and client support across the globe," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast starting April 1.

