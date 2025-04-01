Inc. Names Ascend Agency to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list had a median growth rate of 124 percent.

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Ascend Agency is No. 21 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.

"At Ascend, we aim to be more than just a traditional PR agency," said CEO Jonathan Jadali. "We employ varied public relations strategies and content marketing plans to redefine the essence of public relations." Ascend is at the forefront of branded content and continues to innovate the space with partners Jonathan Jadali, Brauch Owens, Amir Bakian, and George Nellist.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent; by 2023, they'd added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

The Inc. Regionals: Pacific results, including company profiles, will be available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific starting April 1. The interactive database can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

More About Ascend Agency

Ascend Agency is a PR agency that prides itself on client retention and yearly growth. With a unique B2B business model, Ascend was founded to help others and has worked to forge global partnerships with major media and communication companies to support its clients across diverse markets.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals.

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, to qualify. They had to be US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, several companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Ascend Agency

Los Angeles, CA

contact@ascendagency.com

949 300 8288

18300 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 880, Irvine, California, 92612

