DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 01-Apr-2025 / 14:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate Change Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6(3) Travis Perkins plc announces that effective today, 1 April 2025, Geoff Drabble assumes the role of Chair of the Nominations Committee. Enquiries: Travis Perkins Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 380845 EQS News ID: 2110048 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)