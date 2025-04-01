Italy has launched a second agrivoltaics tender, allocating €323 million ($348. 4 million) in unused funds from the first round, which awarded 1. 5 GW of capacity in December 2024. Developers have until June 30 to submit bids. From pv magazine Italy The Italian energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), has allocated €323 million for the country's second agrivoltaic tender using funds left over from the first round, finalized in December 2024. Developers have until June 30 to submit bids. In March, Alessandro Migliorini, Italy director at Denmark-based European Energy, told pv magazine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...