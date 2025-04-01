Onar, Inc.: ONAR Announces Official Headquarters Relocation from LA to Miami Area

Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB:ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced the official relocation of its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles, California, to the vibrant and growing South Florida/Miami area, effective April 2025. This move aligns ONAR with other Florida-based institutions that have relocated senior operations from Manhattan and/or Los Angeles to Florida's burgeoning financial hubs of Palm Beach and Miami.

How ONAR's Relocation Will Impact Business

ONAR anticipates that this relocation will have a positive impact on its business operations, including:

Enhanced ability to attract and retain top talent.

Increased opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Improved access to key markets and clients.

Strengthened position for continued growth and expansion.

This relocation underscores ONAR's mission to strategically position itself in regions driving innovation, signaling the company's alignment with the industry's shifting dynamics. The decision to relocate was driven by several key factors, including:

Access to a Thriving Business Hub: The South Florida/Miami region has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly expanding business center, attracting a diverse range of industries and talent.

Strategic Geographic Location: The location provides enhanced access to key markets in Latin America and the East Coast, facilitating further expansion and growth opportunities, as well as closer proximity to public markets.

Favorable Business Environment: Florida's pro-business climate and supportive infrastructure offer a strong foundation for ONAR's future growth.

ONAR's Miami Move Marks a Strategic Leap Forward

"This relocation represents a pivotal moment for Onar Holding Corporation," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "The Miami area offers an exceptional innovation, growth, and collaboration environment. We are confident that this move will enable us to further enhance our ability to serve our clients and achieve our long-term strategic objectives."

ONAR's move isn't just a strategic leap forward for the company. It also adds value to the dynamic tapestry of talent and ingenuity that's reshaping Miami's future. Miami Mayor, Francis Xavier Suarez, remarks, "ONAR relocating their headquarters to Miami is yet another powerful validation of our city's ascendance as a global tech epicenter. We've worked tirelessly to cultivate an environment where innovation thrives, and their decision to bring their cutting-edge marketing technology to our shores underscores that effort. We welcome ONAR to our city and look forward to their contributions to our thriving community."

ONAR is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for its employees, clients, and partners. The company will maintain a strong presence in its existing markets and continue providing its clients with the highest level of service globally.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB:ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing our agency clients, battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

