DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: Introducing the Edit by DB Studio, a Curated Diffusion Line to Dress Customers for Each of Life's Special Moments - Big and Small

Available on DavidsBridal.com and Amazon, The Edit by DB Studio's trending capsule drops will bring customers stylish, quality pieces at affordable prices

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, continues its retail dominance beyond the wedding aisle with the launch of The Edit by DB Studio -- a new diffusion brand delivering fresh on-trend styles emphasizing versatility and affordability for both special and everyday occasions. Cementing David's as the go-to destination for dresses for any occasion, The Edit by DB Studio will drop nine curated lines of over 60 pieces beginning April 1st, with subsequent launches to drop quarterly beginning in Q2. Each curated drop from The Edit by DB Studio will include options across bridal, bridesmaids, adult and junior categories, with selections starting at $49.95. Dress styles are now available directly on DavidsBridal.com and through David's first-ever Amazon storefront set to go live in May.

David's believes every occasion, big or small, deserves to be celebrated in style with on-trend fashions. Through curated capsule collections, at the prices David's customers love and the quality they expect from the brand, The Edit by DB Studio will provide an assortment of gowns and dresses for all of life's special moments, from bridal and wedding guests to date night and graduation and much more. David's entrance into more everyday dresses and launch of its diffusion line will allow the company to captivate current trends and meet consumer demand, positioning itself more competitively alongside other retailers outside of bridal fashion - all while introducing the company to new shoppers via Amazon.

"The Edit by DB Studio marks an exciting new chapter for David's and how we can best serve our customers - bringing trending fashions to shoppers in real-time in a way that's never been offered before," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer at David's Bridal. "The line is all about embracing the moments that make life special -- whether it's brunch with friends, a milestone celebration or a weekend getaway, The Edit is delivering straight to your door contemporary styles at amazing price points, so looking and feeling your best isn't compromised by an absorbent price tag. David's wants to dress her for every stage and event of her life which is why The Edit will include dresses from bridal, bridesmaids, prom, juniors, fashion and more."

The Edit by DB Studio is a continuation of David's strategic and thoughtful expansion of its offerings and ways to shop, aligning with the ongoing evolution of consumers' needs and expectations. Through the new diffusion brand, David's looks to connect with consumers to help them feel their best in celebrating both big and small moments in the trendiest of styles.

Bridal styles will range from $99.95 to $299.95, Bridesmaids from $69.95, Junior Occasions from $49.95 to $69.95, and Adult Occasions between $59.95 and $79.95. The Edit by DB Studio will be the only David's products available on its newly launched Amazon storefront and directly through DavidsBridal.com . Items purchased directly through David's website will be eligible to earn points through the company's Diamond Loyalty program.

To learn more about the new diffusion line and this new era of style, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

About David's Bridal

Celebrating 75 years of making dreams come true, David's Bridal is a leader in wedding and special occasion fashion. With over 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's offers a one-stop shopping experience for weddings, Quinceañeras, proms, and more.

David's Bridal is home to the industry's only loyalty program - Diamond Loyalty - boasting nearly 3 million members who enjoy exclusive perks, including deals from top partners such as The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, and a chance to win a free honeymoon. Pearl Planner by David's features wedding websites , a universal registry , planning tools, and a vendor marketplace that connects couples with top professionals.

Through Pearl Media Network, we provide brands with unmatched access to engaged consumers across web, social, podcast, streaming, and in-store channels. Love Stories by David's, our leading wedding media brand, reaches 20M+ monthly viewers with digital-first content, including the industry's only podcast network, top YouTube and TikTok channels, and a vast library of real wedding videos. To learn more about David's, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

