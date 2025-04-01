Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Inc. Announces Launch of Two State-of-the-Art Additions to Its ANSI Sealless Pump Line

Finish Thompson, Inc., an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking ANSI-dimensional pumps designed for ultra reliability and ultra durability. An expansion of FTI's ULTRAChem® line, the UCR and UCP series centrifugal mag-drive pumps are engineered for the most demanding applications in the corrosive fluid transfer industry.

The UCR series is engineered for exceptional reliability in the most extreme chemical processing applications. Featuring pure ETFE housing lining, barrier liner, and molding over magnets, the UCR provides the ultimate in corrosion resistance, making it ideal for applications in plating, mining, chemical and metal manufacturing, fume scrubbers, and more.

The UCP series is built to provide outstanding chemical resistance and enhanced hydraulic capabilities at a lower cost. Its polypropylene/ETFE construction allows a less expensive alternative to pumps made with ETFE exclusively, providing a competitive pricing advantage while retaining the durability and efficiency of the ULTRAChem line.

"We are excited to bring the UCR and UCP series to the market," said Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "Our goal has always been to provide our customers with solutions that not only meet but exceed their expectations. These new pumps offer exceptional performance, reliability, and cost savings, all while addressing the specific needs of the corrosive fluid marketplace."

Finish Thompson's expansion of its ANSI-dimensional ULTRAChem® line with the introduction of the UCR and UCP series reflects the company's commitment to continuous innovation and dedication to being a leader in the corrosive fluid transfer space. Visit FTI for more information on the UCR and UCP series.

###

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on five continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.

Visit the FTI newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact: Kimberly Day

814-455-4478 x314

kday@finishthompson.com

SOURCE: Finish Thompson, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire