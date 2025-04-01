Select Lending Services Announces the Hire of Christian Hartung, Mid-Atlantic Divisional Sales Executive

Select Lending Services, a joint venture between CMG Financial, the sixth top-producing retail lender in the nation, and Peerage Capital, a leading North American business services and private investment firm, is pleased to announce the hire of Christian Hartung, Divisional Sales Manager (NMLS ID# 483527) in the Mid-Atlantic region. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Hartung brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to Select Lending Services. Renowned for his dedication to his team, he actively champions their success by providing the tools, support, and strategic guidance needed to excel. His steadfast commitment to cultivating a collaborative and high-performing environment has been instrumental in driving both individual and team growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christian Hartung as the leader of Select Lending Services Mid Atlantic Division," said Chris Harris, Executive Vice President at CMG Financial. "His industry experience and track record immediately stood out to us, but what truly sets him apart is his infectious character and strong leadership. His dedication is evidenced by his team's loyalty and his glowing reviews. He is the perfect person to continue Select Lending Services' growth in the DMV area."

As Divisional Sales Executive, Hartung will oversee all aspects of operations, business development, and customer engagement strategies. He will play a key role in strengthening Select Lending Services' position as a trusted provider of mortgage solutions, ensuring clients receive exceptional service and strategic financing options.

"I am thrilled to join Select Lending Services as a Divisional Sales Executive," said Hartung. "I was drawn to their innovative technology platforms, commitment to exceptional customer experiences, and proprietary loan programs like the All In One Loan. As a leader in the industry, their cutting-edge solutions empower clients to achieve their homeownership dreams more efficiently."

About Select Lending Services

Select Lending Services (NMLS# 2027853) is a joint venture of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial (NMLS# 1820), which was founded in 1993. Founder and CEO of CMG, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lending and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. SLS currently has physical branches in Oregon, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, and Florida, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA.

