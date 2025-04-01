Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Angus Gordon Lennox
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
SEDOL: BPJMQ25
Nature of transaction
Sale and Purchase
Date Of Transaction
31 March 2025 (Sale and Purchase)
Price (s)
74.80 pence (Sale and Purchase)
Volume(s)
Sale of 234,105 and Purchase of 234,105
Aggregated information
N/A
Place Of Transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification
610,625
Contact
Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification
1 April 2025