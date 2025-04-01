Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 16:42 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Angus Gordon Lennox

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: BPJMQ25

Nature of transaction

Sale and Purchase

Date Of Transaction

31 March 2025 (Sale and Purchase)

Price (s)

74.80 pence (Sale and Purchase)

Volume(s)

Sale of 234,105 and Purchase of 234,105

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

5 - Total holding following this notification

610,625

Contact

Michael Campbell

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

1 April 2025


