Seeing Machines Limited: Seeing Machines Announces 3D Camera Technology for Next-Generation In-Cabin Monitoring Systems

Seeing Machines and Airy3D partner to supply the Automotive industry with low-impact, trustworthy 3D-vision for future in-cabin systems.

CANBERRA, Australia, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, launches a new type of 3D camera technology designed specifically for in-cabin monitoring.

Building on a four-year partnership with Airy3D Inc., a Montreal based 3D technology company, Seeing Machines and Airy3D have worked to refine Airy3D's DepthIQTM technology to meet the unique demands of automotive in-cabin monitoring.

The new camera delivers not only 3D range data, but also 5MP RGB color and infrared 2D images that have identical image characteristics to those required by today's in-cabin systems. This means the technology is fully compatible with the latest 2D in-cabin software and supports precision eye-tracking across the full cabin field-of-view. It also means that for the first time, 5MP RBGIR 2D and 3D sensing can be supported by a single camera module, with a single sensor and lens.

Timothy Edwards, Co-Founder of Seeing Machines remarked: "The potential of 3D sensing to improve in-cabin monitoring systems has been recognised for many years, but high costs have restricted adoption of 3D to just premium vehicles. However, due to planned improvements to safety standards which will protect occupants under a wider range of accident scenarios, 3D sensing is anticipated to become a de facto requirement for in-cabin monitoring systems. Seeing Machines has explored several cost-effective 3D sensing technologies in preparation for this transition. Airy3D's solution, utilising a diffractive optical element as a thin plastic coating on top of an existing 2D image sensor, offers a uniquely low-cost, low-friction pathway for automakers to achieve future safety regulations while capitalising on the many advantages of 3D vision."

Chris Barrett, CEO of Airy3D added: "In looking to penetrate the automotive market, we sought a partner with not only a great channel to market, but who was also well placed to understand the total set of requirements (not just at the sensor level) but the optical stack, computing and software feature level. Seeing Machines' long-term view and systems approach put them at the top of our list."

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines concluded: "We are very pleased with the steady progress of Airy3D to adapt their unique technology to meet the rigorous requirements of in-cabin systems, and we are excited to be able to offer this technology exclusively to our automotive partners. The promise of cabin-monitoring is more intelligent and safer vehicles, but there is clearly a gap to bridge before vision-based cabin-monitoring systems are considered dependable enough to become fully integrated with passive safety technologies such as airbags and seatbelt restraints. Airy3D's depth sensing technology offers Seeing Machines a smooth transition to a future wherevision-sensors are trusted to become the primary source of in-cabin information."

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE)

Seeing Machines Ltd., is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, the Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

About Airy3D

Airy3D creates simple, comprehensive depth solutions by focusing on people and technology, as well as partners and customers, to solve problems that deeply impact our industry and society. Airy3D is dedicated to revolutionizing how machines perceive the world. This ambition is driven by a commitment to simplicity, versatility, and affordability, ensuring that Airy3D's solutions are accessible and transformative for industries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.airy3d.com

