WyHy Announces 2025 Spring Shred Days to Help Protect Members From Identity Theft

In a continued effort to help members and the community protect themselves from identity theft, WyHy is hosting free Shred Days across Wyoming this April.

Members are encouraged to bring up to two large boxes of paper documents to be securely shredded on-site. Shredding sensitive documents is a key step in preventing fraud and identity theft, ensuring personal information doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

Shred Day Event Schedule:

Casper: April 11 | 11 AM - 2 PM

Cheyenne: April 12 | 9 AM - 11 AM

Rock Springs: April 18 | 9 AM - 12 PM

Green River: April 18 | 1 PM - 4 PM

What Should You Shred?

To stay ahead of identity thieves, security experts recommend shredding:

Old documents with Social Security numbers, birth dates, signatures, and account numbers.

Banking documents, including canceled checks, deposit slips, and ATM/credit card receipts.

Credit card materials, like pre-approved applications and incentive checks.

Medical bills you no longer need.

Investment account statements.

Expired identification, such as old driver's licenses, medical insurance cards, and passports.

Why It Matters

According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft continues to rise, with millions of Americans falling victim each year. Properly disposing of sensitive documents is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself.

For more information about WyHy's Shred Days and fraud prevention resources, visit www.wyhy.org.

