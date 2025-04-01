Beverly Hills Public Relations: Beverly Hills' Leading Hair Restoration Surgeon, Dr. John Kahen, Launches Smart Restoration - Advanced Hair Loss Solutions Now Available to the Public

Dr. Kahen's Hollywood-Proven Hair Growth Innovations Go Mainstream with Smart Restoration

Leading Beverly Hills hair restoration surgeon, Dr. John Kahen, MD., one of Southern California's most sought-after hair restoration experts, is making his exclusive line of proprietary products, Smart Restoration, available to the general public for the first time. Smart Restoration is a premium line of scientifically formulated products designed to stimulate hair growth, prevent thinning, and restore the full, luxurious hair once reserved for A-listers.

"As a renowned expert in hair restoration, I've spent years perfecting formulas that not only stop hair loss but actively reverse it-solutions trusted by my most high-profile clients," says Dr. John Kahen, MD, founder and medical director at Smart Restoration.

"Up until now, these products have only been available to my patients, and I am thrilled to make these breakthrough products available to anyone facing hair loss - both men and women - to regain their confidence, and to help them look and feel their best," says Dr. Kahen.

The RENEW+ Difference: Cutting-Edge Formulas for Real Results

Dr. Kahen's RENEW+ collection consists of five clinically-backed products designed to support stronger, fuller hair at every stage:

• RENEW+ Hair Growth Supplement - An advanced oral supplement featuring Keranat, a plant-based compound first discovered in France that promotes hair growth while preventing loss. Safe for nearly all users, including pregnant women.

• RENEW+ Revitalizing Shampoo - Infused with marine collagen, biotin liposomes, and apple stem cell extract, this shampoo nourishes hair while fortifying each strand against damage.

• RENEW+ Revitalizing Conditioner - A daily essential enriched with DL Panthenol B5 and HairSpa. This conditioner replenishes nutrients and boosts volume in thinning or weakened hair.

• RENEW+ Hair Serum - Featuring Transcutol CG for deep scalp absorption. This powerhouse formula rebuilds and revitalizes damaged hair follicles at the root.

• Smart Restoration Rx Hair Spray - A prescription-strength treatment containing powerful ingredients like Finasteride and Minoxidil, designed to stimulate hair regrowth with pinpoint precision.

For years, these formulations were reserved for Dr. Kahen's celebrity clientele-now, anyone experiencing hair loss can benefit from science-backed, results-driven, tried and tested, hair restoration.

The RENEW+ collection is available now exclusively through Smart Restoration. Visit www.smartrestoration.com or call (310) 904-6181 to learn more and shop the collection.

About Smart Restoration

Smart Restoration is a cutting-edge hair loss solution brand dedicated to helping individuals restore confidence through scientifically advanced, effective hair care products. Designed to combat thinning hair and promote healthy regrowth, our innovative formulations combine proven ingredients with the latest advancements in hair restoration technology. Whether you're looking to prevent hair loss, strengthen existing strands, or revitalize your scalp, Smart Restoration provides powerful, results-driven solutions tailored to your needs. Learn more at www.smartrestoration.com.

