CoreStack Inc.: Inc. Magazine Ranks CoreStack No. 67 on the 2025 List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CoreStack earns recognition for the 3rd consecutive year on Inc.'s prestigious regional list - 2025

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that CoreStack is No. 67 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region-which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

This marks CoreStack's 3rd consecutive appearance on the list, highlighting its continued momentum in delivering cutting-edge cloud governance solutions and exceptional business growth.

"Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list for the 3rd year in a row is a powerful validation of our mission and momentum," said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "Our focus on helping enterprises unlock the full potential of the cloud through AI-powered governance is driving real business outcomes. This recognition inspires us to keep innovating and delivering lasting value to our customers."

The companies on this year's list demonstrate extraordinary growth across industries. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies achieved a median growth rate of 124 percent, collectively adding 7,947 jobs and contributing $5.6 billion to the regional economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, are available at inc.com/regionals/pacific beginning April 1.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country."

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace the cloud with confidence, achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous governance at scale. CoreStack's portfolio includes two multi-cloud solutions - CoreStack Governance, which delivers FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps governance through a unified platform, and CoreStack Assessments, which streamlines multi-cloud assessments using both native and custom frameworks. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern over $2B in annual cloud spend. Recognized by Gartner, IDC, Forrester, S&P Global, and Frost & Sullivan, CoreStack is a trusted leader in cloud governance. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io .

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

