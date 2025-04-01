enChoice Expands Philanthropy Efforts to Protect the Rhino by Partnering With SAFE Worldwide

enChoice, a trusted leader in content automation for over 30 years, is deepening its dedication to wildlife conservation through a new partnership with SAFE Worldwide. This collaboration strengthens enChoice's ongoing Saving the Rhino initiative by providing a direct way for supporters to contribute to the protection of the critically endangered Javan rhino-one of the world's rarest rhino species.

enChoice and SAFE Worldwide



SAFE Worldwide is an internationally recognized organization devoted to protecting animals facing extinction. Through this partnership, enChoice's Saving the Rhino program will expand to support conservation efforts in Indonesia's Ujung Kulon National Park, the only remaining habitat for the Javan rhino. Donations made through SAFE Worldwide will go entirely toward critical initiatives, including anti-poaching operations, habitat preservation, wildlife rescue, and community education programs.

Historically, rhinos faced no natural predators. However, rampant poaching, driven by the illegal wildlife trade, has pushed multiple species to the brink of extinction. enChoice has long been dedicated to leveraging advanced technology to combat poaching threats. Now, by joining forces with SAFE Worldwide, enChoice is taking another step forward in its mission to safeguard these majestic creatures.

"By partnering with SAFE Worldwide, enChoice not only strengthens its commitment to rhino conservation but also expands its ability to protect other endangered species. This marks an exciting new chapter in enChoice's philanthropic journey - one that leverages innovative technology with dedicated conservation efforts to create a future where endangered wildlife can thrive," commented Tony White, Chairman at enChoice.

SAFE Worldwide's commitment to transparency and ethical funding was a major factor in enChoice's decision to partner. The organization ensures that 100% of donations go directly toward conservation projects, with administrative costs covered by private funding.

Supporters can now contribute to enChoice's Saving the Rhino program by donating through the SAFE Worldwide website at safeworldwide.org/donate-on-behalf-of-enchoice. Donors can choose to allocate funds to the area of greatest need or specify their contributions for anti-poaching efforts, wildlife rescue, or community education programs.

This partnership builds on enChoice's existing conservation initiatives, including its pioneering SPARK (Sentinel Protection Against Rhino Killing) program. In collaboration with the Welgevonden Game Reserve in South Africa, enChoice helped implement AI-driven monitoring systems that analyze animal behavior to detect poaching threats before they occur. The program demonstrated remarkable success, significantly reducing poaching rates by utilizing advanced digital tracking and real-time alert systems.

For more information on enChoice's Saving the Rhino program, visit www.enchoice.com/saving-the-rhino

About enChoice

enChoice is a leading provider of intelligent content and process automation solutions, helping organizations fuel their AI journey. For over 30 years, enChoice has been trusted by Fortune 500 companies and public-sector agencies to optimize operations, enhance compliance, and improve customer experiences. Beyond its business mission, enChoice is also deeply committed to giving back, most notably through its Saving the Rhino program, which supports global wildlife conservation efforts aimed at protecting critically endangered rhinos and other threatened species. Visit www.enchoice.com.

About SAFE Worldwide

SAFE Worldwide is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for the protection of endangered species and their habitats through education, community outreach, and global partnerships with wildlife conservation organizations. When you support SAFE Worldwide, you help save wildlife and their habitat across the globe - and 100% of every donation goes directly to field projects that save wildlife and protect their environments. SAFE Worldwide is a US non-profit 501(c)(3), so your donation is tax-deductible, as permitted by US law (EIN- 81-3680190). Learn more at www.safeworldwide.org.

