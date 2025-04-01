Infillion Taps Ad Tech Veteran Jeremy Woodlee to Lead Enterprise Business Unit

Ad Tech Executive to Lead New Business Unit, Empowering Organizations to Build and Grow Media Businesses with Composable Programmatic Solutions

Infillion, architect of ad tech's first truly composable advertising platform, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Woodlee as General Manager of its newly formed Enterprise business unit. In this role, Woodlee will lead the expansion of Infillion's technology across retail media networks, local media companies, and agencies, empowering them to build, scale and optimize their ad businesses.

Woodlee brings over two decades of experience in digital advertising, technology and business strategy. Most recently, he held the CEO role at Napkyn, a Google sales partner and reseller, and was a Managing Director at Accenture, where he managed the Google relationship with a focus on offerings utilizing cloud technology for marketing. Previously, Woodlee spent over a decade at Google, leading multi-billion-dollar media platform businesses, including DSP buyers on their ad exchange and non-holding company agencies, resellers and consultancies, including PMG, Tinuiti, Horizon, Kepler, Jellyfish, Accenture and Deloitte, on DV360. He worked closely with early versions of demand-side platforms (DSPs) like The Trade Desk and Amazon's DSP, contributing to triple-digit growth for three consecutive years. Before Google, Woodlee was one of the first 15 employees at The Rubicon Project (now Magnite), where he pioneered the buy-side programmatic advertising business, laying the groundwork for the company's success in the ad tech industry.

"I've always been driven by the challenge of building new businesses from scratch-understanding client needs, leveraging technology and leading teams to create impactful, innovative solutions," said Woodlee. "Infillion's position in the market and its innovative platform offer an opportunity to do just that. I'm excited to lead the Enterprise team and help clients harness the power of programmatic technology to grow their businesses."

Rob Emrich, founder and executive chair of Infillion, added, "Jeremy's experience and track record of building scalable, revenue-driving businesses make him an ideal fit to lead our Enterprise unit. His strategic vision and hands-on experience in ad tech innovation will be invaluable as we expand our solutions for the evolving needs of advertisers and media businesses."

Woodlee's career began in the late '90s during the dot-com boom as an early team member at Healtheon, which later became WebMD. He also held roles at NAVTEQ, where he led global mapping initiatives, and Cars.com, where he helped manage online classified products.

Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to solve the challenges of complexity, fragmentation, and opacity in the digital media ecosystem. With MediaMath at its core, Infillion's modular approach enables advertisers to seamlessly integrate or independently deploy key components-including ads and creative, audience targeting, identity and graphing, measurement and reporting, media supply, and campaign management. This flexibility allows brands, agencies, commerce enablers, retail media networks, and resellers to create tailored, high-performance solutions without the constraints of traditional, all-or-nothing legacy systems.

Headquartered in New York City, Infillion owns and operates industry-leading brands, including TrueX, MediaMath, Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, and Analytiks.ai. Recognized as one of the most awarded companies in media, marketing, and advertising, Infillion was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Learn more at www.infillion.com.

