01.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
GP Transco Recognized as Commercial Carrier Journal's Innovator of the Month for Groundbreaking AI-Powered Planning Tools

Finanznachrichten News

AI technology developed in-house is helping GP Transco improve driver satisfaction, optimize trailer utilization, reduce empty miles, and boost profitability without replacing human expertise.

JOLIET, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / GP Transco, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services, has been named Innovator of the Month by Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) for its cutting-edge use of artificial intelligence to improve operational planning, reduce inefficiencies, and increase profitability.

GP Transco CCJ Innovator of the Month March 2025

Featured in CCJ's March 2025 edition, the article highlights how GP Transco has implemented advanced AI technology to assist dispatchers and planners with decision-making processes. The tools enable better visibility into freight optimization and time management by recommending the most efficient trailer and load assignments in real-time.

"Our goal has always been to pair the best people with the best tools," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "This recognition from CCJ is a testament to the forward-thinking mindset of our entire team. By utilizing AI to support-rather than replace-our skilled operations staff, we're building a smarter, more agile fleet."

The AI system, developed in-house, analyzes vast datasets including dwell times, driver hours of service, load characteristics, and customer preferences to provide intelligent recommendations to dispatchers and planners. Since implementation, GP Transco has seen measurable improvements in trailer utilization, reduced empty miles, and an increase in load profitability.

"Our planners don't lose control-they gain insight," added Sergey Bort, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. "It's about enhancing decision-making with smart data, not automating it blindly. That balance is what makes this tool powerful."

GP Transco continues to invest in innovation to better serve its drivers, customers, and partners across the country. This latest recognition underscores the company's commitment to operational excellence through technology.

To read the full CCJ article, visit:
https://www.ccjdigital.com/ccj-innovators/article/15741270/gp-transcos-ai-tools-improve-planning-and-profitability

Media Contact:
Sergey Bort
Vice President, Marketing & Strategy
GP Transco
pr@gptransco.co



.

SOURCE: GP Transco



