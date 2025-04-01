Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society, and Christopher Wein, Board of Directors Chair, Canadian Cancer Society, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to promote the launch of Daffodil Month.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GyBqf0X4co

With a rich legacy spanning more than 70 years, the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Month inspires people across the country every April to unite to improve the cancer experience and help people with cancer live longer, fuller lives. Donations fund world-leading cancer research, compassionate support programs and government advocacy to shape public policies for a healthier society. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, the Canadian Cancer Society works to make life better today and transform the future of cancer forever. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Please visit cancer.ca for more information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246921

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange