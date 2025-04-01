Nouria: Enmarket Charity Classic Raises $250,000+ for Local Charities

The 2025 Enmarket Charity Classic, will be held at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club's Marshwood and Magnolia Courses, April 3, 2025, and is poised to successfully raise $264,228.00 for local charities. This annual event, part of Enmarket's Enrich Life Campaigns, continues to make a significant impact in the community.

The funds raised will benefit two deserving organizations: Make-A-Wish Georgia and the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire. Each charity is projected to receive $132,114.00 to support their vital work in the region.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Charity Classic," said Enmarket Division President, Matt Clements. "Our community's support has been incredible, and we are grateful to our sponsors, participants, and volunteers for their unwavering commitment to these important causes."

The event hosts more than 240 players and numerous sponsors, all dedicated to making a difference in the communities Enmarket serves. The Enmarket Charity Classic has become a staple in Savannah, raising substantial funds each year to support local charities. Since its inception in 2020, the event has raised over $1.25 million, demonstrating Enmarket's commitment to enriching lives.

Hosting this event is a part of Enmarket's sponsorship of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, an annual Korn Ferry Tour tournament held at the Deer Creek golf course which runs from March 31 through April 6, 2025.

Final donation totals, tournament winners, and photographs will be released post event.

Enmarket's Acquisition by Nouria

Recently, Enmarket was acquired by Nouria, a leading convenience store chain known for its commitment to community and charitable initiatives. Nouria is excited to continue the tradition of the Enmarket Charity Classic and ensure its ongoing success.

Tony El-Nemr, CEO and founder of Nouria, shared his thoughts on the acquisition and the future of the Charity Classic: "We are thrilled to welcome Enmarket into the Nouria family. The Enmarket Charity Classic has made a tremendous impact in the community, and we are dedicated to keeping this wonderful tradition strong. Our shared values of community support and giving back align perfectly, and we look forward to continuing to make a difference together."

About Nouria

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy Corporation is a proudly family-owned and operated business that has grown into one of the nation's leading convenience store chains. Headquarters in Worcester, Massachusetts, Nouria now operates 319 convenience stores and 90 car wash locations, following its acquisition of Enmarket. The company also maintains a dynamic wholesale fuel distribution network, supporting a broad dealer base across the Northeast.

As a multi-year recipient of industry awards for customer experience, fresh food, and merchandising, Nouria continues to raise the bar for quality and innovation. Renowned for its premium fuel offerings, exceptional service, and thoughtfully curated product selection, Nouria has recently earned several prestigious accolades, underscoring its unrelenting commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nouria remains deeply committed to sustainability, community engagement, and delivering an unparalleled convenience experience every day.

About Enmarket

Founded in 1963, Enmarket is a dynamic and growing convenience store chain that has become a staple in the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, Enmarket operates 133 convenience stores, 25 carwash locations, and a robust fuel distribution network. Renowned for its exceptional customer service, high-quality fuel options, and wide range of products, Enmarket has been recognized for its dedication to enhancing the customer experience.

SOURCE: Nouria

