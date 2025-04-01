DON'T NOD Releases Koira, a Wholesome Adventure Game from Studio Tolima

Paris, April 1, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio and Studio Tolima are excited to launch Koira on Steam and PlayStation 5 today, with a launch discount of 10% on Steam until April 14.

Koira is a heartwarming, hand-drawn adventure featuring a lost forest spirit and her new puppy friend. Together they must journey to safety in the heart of the enchanted forest, solving puzzles, finding friends, and avoiding the hunters lurking along the way.

Watch the Koira launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/Z1ortCeG5lU

"Bringing Koira to players has been an incredible journey for our team. From the very beginning, we set out to create a universal and emotional adventure and we're pleased to finally share it with the world. We hope Koira resonates with everyone and leaves a lasting impression, just as it has on us while making it." - Ben Lega, Founder and Director at Studio Tolima.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, adds: "We are thrilled to have collaborated with the talented teams at Studio Tolima to bring this deeply moving experience to life. Koira is the second externally developed intellectual property we are publishing. This game embodies a narrative sensitivity and authenticity that align fully with our editorial vision and reflect that distinctive "DON'T NOD DNA" that we hold so dear."

Koira is a beautifully crafted experience, brought to life with hand-drawn animations and an atmospheric soundtrack that enhances its emotional depth. The game tells a touching story without the use of text, relying instead on visuals, sound, and animation to create a universally accessible narrative. As players explore the enchanted forest, they will uncover hidden secrets, solve environmental puzzles, and build a deep connection between the forest spirit and her puppy companion.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Studio Tolima

Studio Tolima is a Belgian independent developer, based in Brussels and founded in 2022. The studio specializes in the production of minimalistic, broadly accessible emotional experiences.

This game received support from the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) of the Government of Flanders.

Realised with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government.

