Ninja MTB Partners With PMBIA to Elevate Mountain Bike Coaching Nationwide

Discover How This Exclusive Collaboration is Revolutionizing MTB Instructor Certification Across the USA

Get ready, mountain bikers! The Professional Mountain Bike Instructors Association (PMBIA) is pleased to announce that Ninja MTB Performance has been appointed the exclusive USA course provider for PMBIA, the global gold standard in MTB coaching certification. This partnership opens up expanded opportunities for aspiring instructors to access certification courses across the country. By leveraging Ninja's existing infrastructure course, candidates will now have increased access to the globally recognized PMBIA certification program - all delivered by certified PMBIA Trainers.

Passing the Torch: New MTB Instructors Certified in the U.S.

A proud moment as a new mountain bike instructor works on their certification through the PMBIA program - empowering the next generation of riders to teach with confidence, skill and passion.

Since its founding in 2006, PMBIA has established itself as the global leader in mountain bike instructor training, setting the standard for coaching excellence worldwide. With a focus on safety and rider progression, PMBIA has developed a comprehensive system of certification and training to equip instructors with the knowledge and tools to provide top-tier coaching in all riding environments. This commitment to world-class education has made PMBIA the most trusted name in mountain bike instruction, empowering coaches and guides to inspire riders of all levels to achieve their goals.

"Ninja started with a simple goal: help riders reach their full potential. This partnership with PMBIA allows us to take that mission to the next level," said Richard La China, founder and CEO of Ninja MTB Performance. "By bringing PMBIA courses to more locations across the U.S. and training instructors, we're building a stronger, more skilled, and safer MTB community."

Since launching its first skills clinics in 2010, Ninja MTB Performance has become an industry leader, offering thousands of clinics nationwide each year, along with a lineup of portable mountain bike jump ramps manufactured in the USA by Ninja. Whether you're a new rider focused on skill development, a seasoned rider tackling technical terrain or a pro chasing podiums, Ninja's training programs are designed to help you ride with confidence and have more fun.

"Ninja MTB is a natural partner for PMBIA. We have a shared vision of teaching people to ride bikes safely and this exclusive partnership will ensure riders and instructors across the U.S. will now have greater access to PMBIA courses - ensuring that more instructors are equipped with the skills and knowledge to deliver high-quality instruction and rider progression," Suki Cheyne, Executive Director, PMBIA, said.

Registration for the 2025 PMBIA courses with Ninja MTB is expected to fill quickly. Stay tuned for dates and locations, and get ready to take your coaching and riding skills to the next level.

For more information, visit ridelikeaninja.com or contact Ninja MTB by email.

Media Contacts: Ninja MTB and PMBIA

SOURCE: Ninja MTB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire