The Clean Heat Market Mechanism puts new obligations on fossil fuel boiler manufacturers in the United Kingdom. Those who fail to hit targets for heat pump sales could face civil penalties in the shape of fines or even criminal prosecution. UK boiler manufacturers must ensure at least 6% of their sales are from heat pumps or face financial penalties under a new government scheme launched April 1, 2025. The Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM) places new obligations on affected companies, with civil penalties and potential criminal prosecution for failure to comply. Originally scheduled to launch ...

