Days after entering office, the Trump administration announced tariffs on key US trading partners. While Canada and Mexico negotiated a one-month stay, it appears tariffs are set to play an even larger role in US trade policy through 2029. Paula Mints examines the history of U. S. tariffs with a focus on the solar industry. From pv magazine 3/25 On Feb. 1, the United States announced a 25% tariff on Mexican goods and non-oil and gas imports from Canada. Canadian oil and gas was hit by a 10% rate, with the same applied to all Chinese imports. Two days later, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...