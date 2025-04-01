Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 18:14 Uhr
114 Leser
Yum! Brands: KFC India's SpeakSign Campaign Wins Big: 14 Awards for Championing Inclusivity!

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2025 / Yum! Brands

LinkedIn

Thrilled to share that KFC Kshamata - KFC India's Purpose Platform - has bagged 14 awards in 2024, both nationally and globally, for the groundbreaking SpeakSign campaign!

This trailblazing sign language training program, developed with a sign language expert, has empowered 17,000 KFC employees across 1,200 restaurants in 240 cities to embrace inclusivity.

The campaign has been celebrated at prestigious platforms like Effies, SABRE South Asia, PR Awards APAC, Kyoorius, Exchange4Media, and more, including Fulcrum, e4M Do Good Awards, ET Digiplus Awards, and others.

Proud to see our purpose-driven efforts make waves and foster change.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
