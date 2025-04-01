Yum! Brands: KFC India's SpeakSign Campaign Wins Big: 14 Awards for Championing Inclusivity!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2025 / Yum! Brands

LinkedIn

Thrilled to share that KFC Kshamata - KFC India's Purpose Platform - has bagged 14 awards in 2024, both nationally and globally, for the groundbreaking SpeakSign campaign!

This trailblazing sign language training program, developed with a sign language expert, has empowered 17,000 KFC employees across 1,200 restaurants in 240 cities to embrace inclusivity.

The campaign has been celebrated at prestigious platforms like Effies, SABRE South Asia, PR Awards APAC, Kyoorius, Exchange4Media, and more, including Fulcrum, e4M Do Good Awards, ET Digiplus Awards, and others.

Proud to see our purpose-driven efforts make waves and foster change.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire