Zekelman Industries: Atlas Tube Unveils the HSS Connections Hub: Complimentary Tools and Expert Support to Help Structural Engineers Streamline HSS Connection Design

Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, today introduces its HSS Connections Hub featuring an innovative suite of engineering resources designed to simplify Hollow Structural Sections (HSS) connection design for structural engineers and fabricators. The Connections Hub is built to:

Save time designing HSS connections.

Optimize HSS connection designs for fabrication.

Improve team collaboration and project sharing.

Eliminate outdated and highly customized spreadsheets.

The Connections Hub includes a variety of downloadable typical connection details and advanced HSS design calculators, allowing engineers to accurately design a variety of connections while reducing costs and complexity. The initial rollout includes the most common detail sheets, with many more to be added in the weeks and months to come.

"By providing fabrication-friendly HSS connection designs and calculations, the Connections Hub fills a void for engineers looking to realize the benefits of HSS in their designs," said Jeff Cole, President, Atlas Tube. "We will continue growing resources in the Connections Hub, so that engineers and steel detailers have one trusted source for HSS connection designs that are easier to fabricate and reduce costs throughout the construction process."

The Connections Hub calculators will be used to generate optimized designs for specific loads, minimizing inefficiencies that can create late changes on a project. Additionally, the platform provides professional-grade reports that can be submitted for project stakeholder approvals, streamlining communication between engineers, fabricators, and connection detailers.

Learn more about the Connections Hub at http://atlastube.com/hss-connections-hub. Additionally, visitors to Atlas Tube booth 225 at the 2025 North American Steel Construction Conference (NASCC) held in Louisville, Ky., April 2-4, will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and learn how these tools can immediately benefit their current HSS connection designs.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 23 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

