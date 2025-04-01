Equity Insider: Quantum Leap: What a 40% CAGR Means for the Future of Future-Proof Secure Computing

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - The quantum computing landscape continues to rapidly transform in 2025. Now, experts are starting to truly sound the alarm, with WIRED recently putting out a report called The Quantum Apocalypse Is Coming. Be Very Afraid, warning about what cybersecurity analysts are calling Q-Day-the day someone builds a quantum computer that can crack the most widely used forms of encryption in seconds. Prior to this year the National Institute of Standards of Technology (NIST) standardized a set of encryption algorithms, then later selecting another new algorithm for post-quantum encryption called HQC, which will serve as a backup to the current ML-KEM algorithm for general encryption. Across the pond in the UK, the National Cyber Security Centre published its own migration to post-quantum cryptography. Since post-quantum security will be absolutely essential very soon, the market is now looking towards the security of tomorrow, being developed today by groups like Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV).

The article continued: While Market.us expects the Quantum Computing Software market to explode at a 40% CAGR through 2034 to reach US$31.8 billion, Research and Markets forecasts the Post-Quantum Cryptography market to grow at an even larger 41.47% CAGR, to hit US$17.69 billion in the same time period.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a rising name in the post-quantum cybersecurity race, today announced significant infrastructure upgrades to the QSE platform, focused on enhancing system Redundancy, expanding Capacity, and optimizing Performance. These upgrades come in response to increased demand from both enterprise tenants and retail users, as well as in preparation for the launch of the QSE Mobile App announced earlier this month.

Scope has recently signed multiple strategic partnership agreements and is now onboarding additional clients onto the QSE platform. In parallel, growing interest from retail users for QSE's encrypted, quantum-resilient cloud storage has led to an increase in user activity and overall system usage.

To support this growth, Scope has proactively invested in expanding its infrastructure. Internal benchmarks now indicate the QSE system is capable of processing millions of secure, encrypted messages per second, placing it in the same league as large-scale communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal-but with true round-trip quantum-resistant encryption built in.

"The improvements we've made to system performance and reliability ensure that QSE can scale rapidly and securely," said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies. "Whether for encrypted messaging, file storage, or enterprise data workflows, QSE is built to handle modern and future demands-with quantum resilience and distributed redundancy at the core of every transaction."

With these upgrades in place, Scope is well-positioned to handle the influx of activity expected with the public launch of the QSE Mobile App and ongoing enterprise white-label deployments.

Scope's new platform offers encryption with no third-party data access-not even from Scope itself. Built to withstand both current and future threats, it features zero metadata exposure and integrates fully with the QSE Security Suite, giving organizations a secure, zero-trust ecosystem that avoids the vulnerabilities of email and public messaging apps.

The official launch came on the heels of a $1.5 million private placement (which officially closed the first tranche on Monday), anchored by a $1 million investment from First Majestic Silver Corp., an early enterprise client now doubling down as a stakeholder. Scope will use the funds to finalize app development, currently preparing for closed alpha testing, and expand its decentralized encryption suite with a white-labeled, mobile-first option.

With secure messaging demand rising and platforms like Telegram recently surpassing 1 billion active users and facing scrutiny over data handling, Scope sees an opening for enterprise-grade alternatives-especially in sectors like healthcare, finance, legal, and government, where privacy is non-negotiable.

Momentum is building fast. In March, Scope signed a master reseller deal with Coegi Cloud AB, a Microsoft Solution Partner in Sweden, to expand across Europe and North America. Just days earlier, it secured a channel partnership with Asia-Pacific distributor COGITO, unlocking access to over 2,000 resellers and 40,000 institutional users across China, Singapore, and Australia.

These deals follow February's launch of the upgraded Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA), an AI-driven tool that helps businesses assess quantum vulnerabilities. Fully integrated with Risk Management Frameworks (RMFs) and aligned with upcoming U.S. HHS data security updates, QPA complements Scope's broader QSE platform.

The company's trajectory points to more than just steady growth. It's carving out a strategic position at the intersection of quantum risk, regulatory pressure, and enterprise demand-exactly when organizations are being forced to rethink security from the ground up.

With "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" threats making headlines, Scope's timing couldn't be better. From secure messaging to quantum risk assessments, the company is positioning itself as an early and essential solution provider in a race that's only just beginning.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) recently expanded its post-quantum cryptography to secure corporate apps, while offering end-to-end protection for internet traffic, far ahead of NIST's 2035 post-quantum cryptography standards transition.

"Cloudflare has long committed to making post-quantum security the new baseline for internet security, delivering it to all customers so we can bolster defences against future quantum threats," said Matthew Prince, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Now, we're offering that protection built directly into our Zero Trust solutions."

Cloudflare's latest upgrade enables organizations to route browser-based communication to internal web apps with quantum-resistant encryption, providing end-to-end protection without needing to modify individual applications. By mid-2025, this support will expand to all IP traffic, allowing users to secure their entire digital infrastructure through Cloudflare without internal system overhauls.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently unveiled a joint Secure AI Factory to help enterprises build, manage, and protect AI infrastructure with security embedded at every layer. The platform combines Cisco's networking and security tools with NVIDIA's AI compute and software to deliver scalable, secure, and high-performance AI data centers.

"AI can unlock groundbreaking opportunities for the enterprise," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. "To achieve this, the integration of networking and security is essential. Cisco and NVIDIA's trusted, innovative solutions empower our customers to harness AI's full potential simply and securely."

The joint Secure AI Factory supports flexible deployment options, including pre-integrated or modular build-your-own systems tailored to enterprise needs. With integrated firewalls, workload protection, and AI-specific defenses, the solution aims to simplify adoption while addressing the complex risks of modern AI deployments.

"AI factories are transforming every industry, and security must be built into every layer to protect data, applications and infrastructure," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "Together, NVIDIA and Cisco are creating the blueprint for secure AI-giving enterprises the foundation they need to confidently scale AI while safeguarding their most valuable assets."

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently launched the industry's first platform that combines high-performance traffic management with advanced app and API security in one solution, designed for the hybrid multicloud environments powering AI. The new F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform simplifies operations, reduces complexity, and strengthens protection for AI-driven applications, while new tools like AI Gateway and intelligent assistants further boost performance, automation, and security.

"AI is accelerating innovation, but also intensifying the high costs, crushing complexity, and escalating cyber risks that have IT and security teams in crisis," said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5. "F5 stands alone in its ability to address the challenges of hybrid multicloud architectures. The F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform represents a giant leap forward for organizations, enabling them to overcome complexity and unlock the full potential of AI."

