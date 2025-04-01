Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - HealthPlus Staffing, a premier healthcare staffing firm specializing in physician and healthcare provider placements, has been honored with a spot on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southeast List, ranking #81 out of 951 of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region.

This recognition places HealthPlus Staffing among an elite group of companies that have demonstrated extraordinary growth, resilience, and innovation over the past two years. The Inc. Regionals List, a prestigious extension of the Inc. 5000, highlights top-performing businesses that are not only shaping their industries but also fueling economic growth. Collectively, this year's honorees contributed 11,493 jobs to the U.S. economy, achieved a median growth rate of 114% from 2021 to 2023, and added $8.1 billion to the region's economy.

Breaking Barriers in Healthcare Staffing

Founded on a mission to transform healthcare hiring, HealthPlus Staffing has emerged as a leader in connecting top-tier healthcare professionals with premier medical organizations nationwide. The company's rapid growth is a testament to its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction in an industry that demands precision, speed, and reliability.

"The future of healthcare depends on the people we place today. Every physician, every provider, every healthcare professional we match with an organization directly impacts lives," said Nader Atoui, Co-Founder of HealthPlus Staffing. "We set out to redefine healthcare staffing-not just by filling roles, but by building lasting partnerships that strengthen the entire healthcare ecosystem. Our growth is not just a business milestone; it's proof that what we do truly matters."

Resilience, Growth, and Industry Impact

Despite industry challenges, HealthPlus Staffing has continued to scale new heights, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations. The company's strategic approach to recruitment, cutting-edge technology, and personalized client relationships have been key drivers of its explosive growth.

"The healthcare industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the demand for top-tier talent has never been greater. At HealthPlus Staffing, we are not just keeping up with the changes-we are setting the standard," said Leo Ortiz, Co-Founder of HealthPlus Staffing. "This recognition by Inc. is a testament to our ability to innovate, adapt, and lead in a highly competitive space. We are building more than just a staffing firm; we are shaping the future of healthcare recruitment."

Ranking #81 out of 951 companies in the Southeast is more than just an honor-it's a milestone that reflects HealthPlus Staffing's vision for the future. With a relentless focus on growth, client success, and industry leadership, the company is poised to continue making a significant impact in the years to come.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About HealthPlus Staffing

HealthPlus Staffing is a leading healthcare recruitment firm specializing in the placement of physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare professionals nationwide. With a strong emphasis on quality, efficiency, and long-term success, HealthPlus Staffing partners with healthcare organizations to deliver tailored staffing solutions that drive patient care excellence.

For more information about HealthPlus Staffing and its services, visit www.HealthPlusStaffing.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246938

SOURCE: HealthPlus Staffing