Transgene S.A.: Transgene Appoints Chief Technical Officer (CTO) to Power Future Innovations

Dr. Simone Steiner will focus on improving the manufacturing processes of individualized immunotherapies based on myvac® platform

Strasbourg, France, April 1, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simone Steiner, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Dr. Steiner will be responsible for manufacturing and process development for Transgene's innovative immunotherapy product pipeline. She will further lead the optimization of the manufacturing process for individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines. Simone Steiner will also be involved in the development of potential new candidates based on the myvac® platform, and in a second clinical study planned to start in Q4 2025.

Dr. Steiner reports to Chairman and CEO, Alessandro Riva, and is a member of the Executive Committee.

Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: "On behalf of the entire team, I am delighted to welcome Simone as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). She brings extensive expertise in technical innovation and the deployment of development-ready technologies that align perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of innovative cancer treatment. With her leadership, we aim to drive transformative advancement in process and manufacturing of both myvac® therapeutic vaccines and off-the-shelf products that will significantly benefit Transgene's asset portfolio."

Dr. Simone Steiner, Chief Technical Officer, added: "I look forward to contributing to the acceleration of the Transgene's programs through leveraging cutting-edge technologies. With the clinical proof of principle for the individualized cancer vaccine TG4050 already established, I am thrilled to help push forward manufacturing and processes into potentially pivotal trials and start preparing commercial-scale production.

Transgene stands out in the biotech space thanks to its advanced expertise in viral vectors, I look forward to collaborating with the team as we work toward bringing a new generation of cancer treatments to patients."

Biography Dr. Simone Steiner, PhD

Simone Steiner, PhD, has almost 20 years of pharma experience across preclinical, clinical and commercialization gained within organizations ranging from startups to multinational Pharma companies.

Prior to joining Transgene, she was the Chief Technical Operating Officer (CTOO) at T-knife Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer, where she led technical development and manufacturing.

Before her time at T-knife, Dr. Steiner was Head of Technical Development and Manufacturing at Tigen, in Switzerland, where she managed the optimization of manufacturing processes and the creation of new biopharmaceutical products.

Dr. Steiner's career also includes over ten years at Novartis, where she expanded her expertise in technical operations and manufacturing, contributing to large-scale production strategies for groundbreaking therapies.

With a strong foundation in cutting-edge technologies and their implications for health, Dr. Steiner is recognized for combining scientific precision with strategic management to advance therapeutic development and manufacturing initiatives.

She served as a Scientific Advisor at NegotiumAI, an innovative platform leveraging state-of-the-art AI to streamline the relationship between advanced therapy drug developers and contract manufacturers.

Dr. Steiner holds a Master's in Biochemistry, a PhD from ETH Zurich and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Alberta, Canada.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

