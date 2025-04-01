HighLevel LLC: Inc. Names HighLevel to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 106 percent.

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that HighLevel is No. 17 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is on a mission to propel agencies and professionals in numerous industries beyond their benchmarks for success by enhancing automation, improving communication, and fostering scalable growth in a user-friendly manner. At the core is our AI-powered all-in-one platform - crafted for sales, marketing, CRM, and more. We offer a white-labeled version for branding, strengthening market positions, and maximizing profitability.

HighLevel leaves an indelible mark on the tech community, the SaaS industry, and a diverse clientele. Initiatives like online communities underscore our commitment to knowledge sharing, collaboration, and industry empowerment. Beyond software, our comprehensive support includes accessible virtual meetings via video call and a wealth of resources, ensuring our customers not only succeed but excel.

At HighLevel, we're not just shaping the future of marketing, SaaS, and more; we're collaboratively empowering success - one innovative solution at a time.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

