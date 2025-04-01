OG Brands Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Daniel Sandler, Bringing the Iconic Watercolour Liquid Blush to Hong Kong and Israel

Israel-based luxury beauty distributor OG Brands Ltd. is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with the globally acclaimed British makeup artist and brand founder, Daniel Sandler. This strategic partnership will introduce the award-winning Daniel Sandler Cosmetics, including the cult-favorite Watercolour Liquid Blush, to both Hong Kong and the Israeli market, with official launches planned for 2025.

Under this agreement, OG Brands becomes the exclusive distributor for Daniel Sandler's full product range across Hong Kong and Israel. While the official launches are forthcoming, the company has already secured Factory 54-one of Israel's most prestigious luxury retailers-as a key retail partner, with additional premium retail channels in development.

A Strategic Partnership for a Global Brand Expansion

This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in OG Brands' expansion plan, aimed at connecting innovative global beauty brands with high-growth markets in Asia and the Middle East. The decision to partner with Daniel Sandler stems from the brand's alignment with OG Brands' core values: innovation, inclusivity, and luxury performance.

"We chose Daniel Sandler because of the brand's exceptional reputation for creating makeup that is lightweight, high-performing, and universally flattering," said Dana Zilberstein, CEO and Co-founder of OG Brands Ltd. "His iconic Watercolour Liquid Blush fills a unique niche in the market-it's a professional-grade product that speaks to both makeup artists and everyday beauty lovers. This agreement is a strategic step in our mission to elevate beauty standards and introduce game-changing products to our markets."

Factory 54 and Beyond: Multi-Channel Rollout Planned

While Factory 54 has been secured as a prestigious launch partner in Israel, OG Brands is working on a broader retail and e-commerce rollout to ensure wide accessibility across multiple touchpoints. The Watercolour Liquid Blush and complementary products will be made available through a curated selection of high-end beauty retailers and platforms in both Hong Kong and Israel.

"Our goal is to create strong, omnichannel availability for Daniel Sandler's line-from high-end department stores to luxury e-commerce. Factory 54 is just one of several strategic partners we are excited to work with," added Zilberstein.

About OG Brands Ltd.

OG Brands Ltd. is a luxury beauty distributor based in Israel, with operations across Hong Kong and international markets. The company specializes in launching and scaling high-end, innovative beauty brands through strategic retail partnerships and marketing activations. With a focus on quality, exclusivity, and customer experience, OG Brands is becoming a trusted name in global beauty brand distribution.

About Daniel Sandler

Daniel Sandler is a celebrated British makeup artist and founder of Daniel Sandler Cosmetics. Known for the award-winning Watercolour Liquid Blush, his brand is revered for its inclusive, skin-friendly formulas that deliver professional results with ease. Loved by celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty aficionados around the world, Daniel Sandler's line combines artistry with innovation.

CONTACT:

OG BRANDS LTD

https://ogbrands.global

SOURCE: OG BRANDS

