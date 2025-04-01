Visterra Landscape Group: Visterra Expands Reach Into Northern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Northeast Indiana With Acquisition of Leading Commercial Landscape and Snow Service Provider, H&M Landscaping

Partnership with H&M marks Visterra's second acquisition of 2025, highlighting the company's commitment to investing in best-in-class organizations capable of delivering a full suite of landscaping services to clients across the fast-growing platform

Visterra Landscape Group, the premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced the acquisition of Cleveland-based H&M Landscaping (H&M), one of northern Ohio's leading commercial landscape and snow and ice management service providers. The partnership with H&M extends Visterra's service reach across Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northeast Indiana.

H&M Landscape was founded in 1988 by CEO Mark Mazzurco and has long been recognized as an award winning service provider of complex landscaping and snow services, earning more than two dozen high-profile accolades. The company is home to nearly 300 employees and supported by a leadership team with more than a century of combined experience in operational and client service excellence.

All H&M employees, including Mazzurco and his leadership team, will remain with Visterra in mission critical positions as the company embarks on the next chapter of growth, service excellence, and providing employees career advancement opportunities within the Visterra platform.

"Our history, reputation and legacy are tied to the hard work, passion and dedication of our people who have made H&M what we are today, and I couldn't be more proud of everything we have accomplished over the last four decades," Mazzurco said. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the incredible people and organizations throughout all of northern Ohio including our employees, customers and other stakeholders who have been with us from our humble beginnings. While the decision to enter the next chapter of our lifecycle was not easy, I am confident the partnership with Visterra will create significant value for our people, customers and legacy."

Visterra Chief Executive Officer Alan Handley attributed H&M's success, and synergy with Visterra, to an alignment of shared values, and in particular, an employee-first culture and commitment to exceptional customer experiences.

"Mark's leadership, vision and passion have guided H&M's success over many decades, earning H&M a reputation as one of the most respected and successful commercial landscaping and snow and ice management providers in greater Cleveland and northern Ohio," Handley said. "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mark and all H&M employees and customers to the Visterra family. Together, we will continue to forge a culture that prioritizes employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction as we expand across the region and into new markets."

The acquisition of H&M Landscaping is Visterra's second in 2025, and seventh since its founding in 2022. Visterra was represented by legal counsel Much Shelist and the transaction is effective immediately. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com, or visit https://www.vlgllc.com/grow-with-us/.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is the premier commercial landscaping platform, ranking among the largest landscape service providers and the 12th largest snow and ice removal companies in North America. In 2024, Visterra was named a Lawn & Landscape Best Places to Work winner and recognized with multiple safety excellence awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Visterra partner companies safely deliver expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, lot sweeping, portering and snow and ice removal services with a reputation for excellence in customer service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South, and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, Cru Cutters and H&M Landscaping serving the greater Midwest. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

