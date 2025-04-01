Zimtu Capital Corp. - Early Warning News Release

Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) ("Zimtu" or the "Company") announces that its has acquired 2,408,200 units (the "Units") of Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre") at a price of $0.01 per Unit pursuant to a private placement offering undertaken by Sceptre (the "Offering"). The Units are comprised of 2,408,200 common shares and 2,408,200 share purchase warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.05 per share within 12 months from the date of closing.

Prior to the closing of the Offering, Zimtu directly owned and controlled 3,993,100 common shares of Sceptre representing 33.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sceptre on a fully diluted basis. Following closing of the Offering, Zimtu holds 6,401,300 common shares in the capital of Sceptre and 2,408,200 share purchase warrants, representing 26.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sceptre, on an undiluted basis, and 33.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sceptre on a partially diluted basis.

Zimtu acquired the Units for investment purposes only, and depending on market and other conditions, may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of Sceptre, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This acquisition by Zimtu of the 2,408,200 Units exceeded 2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sceptre and triggered the requirement to file this news release, which is being issued pursuant to the requirements set forth in National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Zimtu will be filing an early warning report with respect to the acquisition of the Units containing additional information under Sceptre's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements that the Company may from time to time increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of Sceptre, depending upon market or other conditions and statements; that the Company will file an early warning report respecting the acquisition of the Units; and that the Company aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company or the businesses of the companies that the Company has invested in, including, without limitation, the natural resource exploration industry; changes in commodity prices as the Company has investments in natural resource exploration issuers; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors which may affect the Company's operations, investments, markets, products and share price. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

