Dienstag, 01.04.2025
WKN: 877757 | ISIN: FR0000051732 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI
01.04.25
19:28 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2025 19:46 Uhr
Atos International: Atos appoints Pierre-Yves Jolivet as Head of Eviden and Cyber Business

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Atos appoints Pierre-Yves Jolivet as Head of Eviden and Cyber Business

Paris, France - April 1st, 2025 - Atos Group today announces that Pierre-Yves Jolivet is appointed Executive Vice-President and Head of Eviden. Pierre-Yves will also serve as Head of Cybersecurity business, overseeing both cybersecurity services and products strategy and portfolio.

Pierre-Yves is a recognized tech executive who brings a deep knowledge of the cyber, defense, and public sectors. Previously at Thales, he held positions of growing responsibilities in the Defence and Cyber markets, leading most recently as Vice-President and General Manager the Cyber Digital Business Line at Thales.

Before joining Thales in 2017, he spent 13 years at the Boston Consulting Group, becoming Partner and Managing Director in charge of the Tech and Telecom practice in France, leading consulting assignments for international companies in France, EMEA and the USA.

After graduating from École Polytechnique in 1996, he specialized in telecoms (Télécom Paris) and economics (Université Paris Dauphine). He began his career at Alcatel-Telspace, before spending 5 years in public office at Ministry of Finance, notably at Treasury Department ("Direction Générale du Trésor"), where he oversaw public funding to innovative industries.

Philippe Salle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atos Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Pierre-Yves as the new Head of Eviden and of our Cyber business. His broad experience and deep knowledge of the industry makes him a great addition to our leadership team. I am looking forward to working with him to drive profitable growth in both areas and make a decisive contribution to Atos future successes".

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 78,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Atos Group appoints Pierre-Yves Jolivet as Head of Eviden and Cyber Business (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/502e378c-1f2e-41d1-a013-160ae9b1d522)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
