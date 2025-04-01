Mary Kay Ash Foundation Supports Local Shelters in the Fight Against Domestic Violence in North Texas

Every 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation is committed to changing this reality by supporting initiatives that help women break free from abuse. This year, the Foundation awarded $100,000 in grants to four North Texas domestic violence shelters, furthering its mission to create a safe and healthy world for women.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support will utilize the funds to provide programming supplies and occupancy expenses at three local facilities, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving services and support to the over 2,800 women and children who will seek shelter in 2025. They continue to make great strides in not only providing life-changing services for women and children but also prevent and reduce future patterns of abuse.

The Family Place is the largest family violence service provider in Texas - providing shelter to 700 children, 616 women, 35 men, and 46 pets for a combined 42,140 nights of shelter in 2024. The Family Place provides comprehensive programs including two medical clinics, an animal shelter, counseling, and extensive community education. Funds will be used to further their mission and dedication to ending family violence through their work in prevention, intervention, and advocacy.

Denton County Friends of the Family is the sole provider of free, comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Denton County, serving 5,527 clients in 2024 and providing advocacy services for 15,121 individuals. They will use the grant to expand their outreach efforts and enhance services such as emergency housing and counseling. They are deeply committed to helping victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse on their path to safety.

Hope's Door New Beginning Center continues to serve Collin County with their 24-hour emergency hotline, two emergency shelters, individual counseling, legal support, and Battering Intervention and Prevention Program among other services. In addition, HDNBC educated over 7 million community members through education and training. They remain committed to creating safer families and healthier communities.

Through these grants, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation is helping ensure that women in need have access to vital resources like trauma counseling, emergency shelter, child and medical care, mental health support, and legal aid. With over $58 million donated to domestic violence initiatives across the U.S. to date, the Foundation continues to lead the charge in creating a safer world for women free from abuse.

