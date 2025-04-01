Visualogyx Appoints Duncan Wood as Vp of Strategic Accounts and Government Relations

Visualogyx®, a leader in digital solutions for asset integrity, compliance, and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Wood as Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Government Relations. With extensive expertise in international trade, supply chain policy, and transparency initiatives, Duncan will play a crucial role in expanding Visualogyx's capabilities as a trusted digital traceability solution for corporations and governments.

Driving trusted trade and supply chain integrity

As global supply chains face increasing scrutiny and regulatory challenges, the need for transparent, verifiable trade validation has never been more critical. Visualogyx's digital traceability solutions enable organizations to validate trade, verify origin, and create a trusted supply chain infrastructure that aligns with national economic and security interests.

David Woldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Visualogyx, stated, "Duncan's deep expertise in policy, supply chain strategy, and transparency makes him an outstanding addition to our team. His leadership will help expand Visualogyx's role in enabling corporations and governments to ensure the integrity of their supply chains, which is increasingly vital in today's geopolitical and economic landscape."

Duncan Wood's background and vision for Visualogyx

Duncan Wood brings decades of leadership experience, most recently serving as President and CEO of the Pacific Council on International Policy and Vice President for Strategy and New Initiatives at the Wilson Center. He has played an influential role in global trade policy, critical minerals strategy, and North American economic relations. His research and publications have focused on supply chain resilience, governance, and anti-corruption efforts, and he serves as an Independent Board Member for Transparency International, reinforcing his commitment to integrity in global commerce.

"Ensuring trusted trade and supply chain security is more important now than ever," said Duncan Wood. "Visualogyx's cutting-edge digital traceability solutions provide a unique opportunity to help corporations and governments validate trade, confirm the origin of goods, and enhance overall compliance. I am excited to join the team and contribute to the company's mission of driving transparency and integrity across industries."

Visualogyx®: Shaping the future of trusted trade

Duncan's appointment reinforces Visualogyx's commitment to empowering businesses and governments with secure, verifiable, and efficient digital traceability solutions. By enabling organizations to track and validate assets throughout the supply chain, Visualogyx® is helping to build a more transparent, accountable, and resilient economic framework that meets the evolving demands of global trade.

